ATTLEBORO -- The women’s suffrage movement, ancient Greek temples and ugly truths are all featured this week in the Big Read’s celebration of “Circe," a novel by Madeline Miller, library director Christine Johnson said.
Female independence and strength is a major theme in “Circe."
Author Barbara Berenson will deliver a lecture at 7 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom on the state’s leading role in the effort to get women the vote.
Berenson wrote "Massachusetts in the Woman Suffrage Movement: Revolutionary Reformers."
Registered attendees will receive a Zoom link to connect to the lecture.
Monday through Friday, children three-years-old and up can register for a materials kit to build an ancient Greek temple.
Email attleborokids@sailsinc.org or call 508-222-7820.
Meanwhile, the Attleboro Arts Museum on Park Street has a special exhibit celebrating Circe.
It's called “Scylla:The Ugly Truth Revealed."
The exhibit runs through Friday and features original works by local and regional artists.
It can be seen on line at www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
In addition, there will be numerous book club discussions for adults and children.
A full list of events in September and October is available online at attleboros1abc.org.
For more information and to register for events, visit attleboros1abc.org or call the Attleboro Public Library at 508-222-0157.
