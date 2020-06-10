Creative Connections highlights North student talents
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The local school district has launched Creative Connections, an online exhibition of visual art, music and writing by North Attleboro students and faculty.
The people behind the exhibition note that when school buildings closed due to COVID-19, “artwork and instruments were left at school and creative projects and performances were stalled.
“What you’ll see in the galleries is work that was able to be accessed remotely or work that students created while at home. Though we regret not being able to show the full range of projects from this past school year, this collection is a testament to the individual and combined creative spirit and resilience of our students, teachers, and community.”
Check out Creative Connection at.google.com/naschools.net/creativeconnections/home.
Art Heals showcase launched in Norton
NORTON — Local artist Debbie Johnson has created the Art Heals Virtual Showcase, an online exhibit for local artists of all levels to display their work to the public.
“This show is different from other online art shows because it allows participants to post individual pieces of artwork, with fun, funky, or factual descriptions, along with prices and contact information, thus making it a more personal experience,” Johnson says.
“Artists do not need their own website, gallery representation, or ribbons and awards. (But if you have any of those, you are more than welcome to share it.)
This exhibition is NOT juried. We do not discriminate! All entries will be displayed.”
The showcase will run from June 15 to July 31. For more information go to nortonartssociety.com.
