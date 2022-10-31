Please come by and meet adorable Brooklyn! She is a one- year-old, affectionate, velvety baby seal who was surrendered when her owner could no longer care for her. Brooklyn loves sniffy walks, running zoomies in the yard and getting pets from anyone and everyone. Brooklyn is on the small size but she makes up for that with a big personality. She definitely needs work on her manners but she is a fast learner and will do anything for a treat. We will be looking to place her in a home with an experienced dog owner and with no young children. To meet Brooklyn, stop by the shelter during visiting hours or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org