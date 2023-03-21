Springsteen 2023 Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (AP)

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

FOXBORO — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added another date to their stop at Gillette Stadium.

The band will perform on Aug. 26 as well as Aug. 24.