SEEKONK — Save A Pet Society, Inc. will hold its 35th Annual Auction in October to benefit the Seekonk Animal Shelter. The online auction begins Oct. 1 and ends Friday, Oct. 28, with new items being added throughout the month.

As always, funds raised from the auction will help the shelter with the cost of veterinary services, heartworm treatment, leukemia tests, micro-chipping, rabies and other vaccinations.