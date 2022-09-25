SEEKONK — Save A Pet Society, Inc. will hold its 35th Annual Auction in October to benefit the Seekonk Animal Shelter. The online auction begins Oct. 1 and ends Friday, Oct. 28, with new items being added throughout the month.
As always, funds raised from the auction will help the shelter with the cost of veterinary services, heartworm treatment, leukemia tests, micro-chipping, rabies and other vaccinations.
All animals adopted are spayed or neutered.
Funds raised also assist with keeping the shelter animals healthy, warm and safe until their adoption into loving, forever homes.
If you would like to donate an item or gift certificate to the auction, it can be mailed to: Save A Pet Society, P.O. Box 474, Seekonk, MA 02771 or dropped off any time in the donation bin at 150 Brook Hill Drive, Seekonk, by Oct. 15.
Please be sure to include a note with your name and contact information.
Watch for updates and announcements on www.seekonksaveapet.org and on Facebook at Seekonk Save A Pet Society or Friends of Seekonk Animal Shelter.