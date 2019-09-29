ATTLEBORO — The Richardson Nature Preserve, 577B Wilmarth St., will host a fairy house exhibit this Saturday, Oct. 5. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 6).
The exhibit is part of the city’s NEA Big Read celebration of Nathaniel Philbrick’s “In the Heart of the Sea,” about the ramming of a whaleship in the Pacific Ocean and the crew members’ subsequent struggle to survive.
According to the Fairy House official website, “Fairy houses are small structures for the fairies and woodland creatures. Ranging from simple to intricate ‘Fairy Mansions,’ these whimsical habitats are built by children, families, gardeners and nature lovers reflecting their creativity, joy and pride.”
For the exhibit, people are invited to create and exhibit a “port-side” fairy house, as the whalers visited many ports on their expeditions out of Nantucket and New Bedford. Participants can use their imagination to envision what a fairy house from a far-off ports might have looked like — and perhaps add some island flair.
If you plan to exhibit, bring your house to the preserve between 9 and 10 a.m. You may want to make and bring a stand for your house to raise it off the ground and make it more visible.
Visitors who are not exhibiting are invited to view the houses and tour the grounds from 10 a.m. to noon. Either way, you will have a chance to make and take home a fairy garden at the event.
Visit attleborolandtrust.org to learn more about the Attleboro Land Trust and to register.
For more information on the 2019 NEA Big Read, visit attleboros1abc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.