PLAINVILLE — An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville welcomed back Chelsea Clinton last week for a reading and signing of her new book, “Welcome to The Big Kids Club,” as well as a Q&A with the audience.
The event was hosted by Unlikely owner and renowned Wimpy Kid book series author Jeff Kinney.
The daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton is herself a mother of three.
Her new book gives children an idea of what to expect when they get a new sibling. It teaches older siblings what a baby can see, why a baby cries, when a baby will be able to talk, how a baby knows you love them, and even why a baby poops so much.
Clinton acknowledges in the text that not all babies will have the same abilities and shows readers how they can interact with siblings who develop differently.
A Spanish language edition, “Bienvenidos al club de los niños grandes,” will be concurrently released.
Clinton said via an email that she would hope parents of kids of all ages, especially little ones, read, sing, talk and listen to their kids because research shows how important that is.
She also praised An Unlikely Story.
“It is such a special bookstore and so much more, as made clear by all the wonderful questions asked on (Oct. 18), particularly from kids, stretching from my favorite authors as a kid to what would happen if a meteorite hit the earth,” Clinton said.