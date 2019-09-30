FOXBORO — Kenny Chesney has added a second Gillette Stadium show to his Chillaxification 2020 tour next summer.
The country music superstar, who has performed at Gillette more than any other artist, will take the stage for the 20th and 21st time on Aug. 28 and 29. Chesney has sold more than 1 million tickets at the venue.
The shows will also feature Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at www.kennychesney.com/events.
