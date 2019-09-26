Church fair season is upon us! And here is our annual roundup of fairs, bazaars and suppers at area churches and other nonprofit organizations. The listings are a combination of submissions from the Attleboro Area Interfaith Alliance and other organizations and churches.
OCTOBER
October 5
First United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave., North Attleboro, 2nd Annual Hill Harvest, 2-5 p.m. In addition to the church’s pumpkin patch (open Sun-Fri, noon-7 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m.-7 p.m.) from Sept. 28-Oct. 31, First UMC and Faith Fellowship UMC hosting Hill Harvest, free community event with food, music, face painting, balloon artist, petting zoo, more.
October 5 & 6
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, St. Barbara Philoptochos Society, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Frost on the Pumpkin Bazaar, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Greek food and pastries. Take-out available. More info: 401-725-3127.
NOVEMBER
November 1 & 2
Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., Plainville. Annual Country Fair, Friday, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Antiques & collectibles, hand-knits, jewelry, books, pickles, jams & jellies and baked goods. Snack bar open during all fair hours; Friday special of clam cakes & chowder. Baked beans, bread, cookies, brownies, other baked goods, pies available to take home. Homemade fudge, candies, Candy Table. Silent Auction for gift baskets, gift certificates from local businesses. Watch website for details beginning mid-October, www.PlainvilleUMC.net. Bids taken during fair hours on Friday and until 1 p.m. Saturday.
November 2
Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 N. Main St., Attleboro. Bit O’ Sweden Fall Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Swedish pancake breakfast 8:30-11:30 a.m., $6. Lunch: smorgasbord plate, choice of meatball sub or quiche plate with soup or salad. Dessert and beverage with all lunch options, $10. Swedish cookies and baked goods, Swedish imports, seasonal crafts, knitted and hand sewn items, theme gift baskets, jewelry, Grandpa’s Attic, Unique Boutique, kids room, books, more. Questions: 508-226-6221 or www.attleborocovenant.org.
Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St., Attleboro. Thanksgiving in the Parlor, Christmas in the Kitchen, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Grandma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Garage, crafts, knit goods, handmade gifts, books, plants, pet table, homemade preserves pickles & takeout food, jewelry, baked goods, silent auction, homemade breakfast and luncheon from snack bar.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 121 N. Main St., Attleboro. Christmas Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Raffles, bakeshop, books, Yvonne’s Attic, vendors lunch, crafts.
South Walpole United Methodist Church, 1886 Washington St., S. Walpole. Family Fun Fest Mice Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids activities area, tea parties with a princess, treasure hunts with a pirate. Mice Cafe serves coffee and muffins early, turkey sandwiches, chowder, pizza and hotdogs, cider and soft drinks. Apple crisp, other goodies for dessert. Take-home item from Polly’s Bakery. Homemade pies, breads, jams, fudge, cheddar cheese. Uncle Bob’s attic, gift baskets, gift cards, special items.
Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls. Village Green Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade quilts and needlework, handmade ornaments, knit and crochet items for children and adults. Christmas and seasonal decorations. Homemade fudge, home baked goods. Boutique, contemporary, vintage jewelry. Cake walk. Snack bar featuring homemade soups and sandwiches with coffee, tea, soft drinks. Children’s Christmas Fair, 10-1, upstairs on 3rd floor. (CORI’d volunteers can escort children through fair or parents may escort their own children. No adult “shoppers” allowed.)
John Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, 32 Broad St., N. Attleboro Fall Book Discussion & Dinner, 6 p.m. Book: “The New Pilgrims Progress” by John Bunyan.
Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Harvest Supper, 5 and 6:45 p.m. seatings (take out available). Menu: Baked ham, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, beets, onions, cole slaw, rolls and butter, apple crisp and beverage. Adults $12 / Children (5-12) $4. Tickets, more info: 508-336-9355, seekonkucc@gmail.com. Reservations required.
November 3
St. Mary’s Church Norton, 1 Power St., Norton. Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. Picture with Santa in Winter Wonderland, Kids Christmas shopping room, newly designed kids crafts & game area, face painting & tattoos, children’s and family auction tables, themed gift basket raffle table, local crafters tables, home baked goods table & cookies by the pound, Christmas theme table, 50/50 raffles, Santa’s Surprise Game.
November 8 & 9
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 N. Main St., Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Toys, books, second- hand furniture, treasures from Granma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Garage, Almost Antiques. Handcrafted gifts, including artwork, knitted and sewn items, paper crafts, holiday decorations. Cookies by the pound, pies, global fair trade products, large raffle. Lunch, dinner, snacks, carry-out available in Gourmet Room. Locally crafted products including jewelry, soap, candles, journals, handbags, woodcrafts, cosmetics. More info: www.murrayuuchurch.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attleboro. A Host of Angels on the Corner, 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Themed raffle baskets, homemade bakery items, jewelry and accessories, basement treasures, gifts children can give, more. Farm fresh cheese and spreads. Wendy’s Diner — “A Taste f Old Italy” Friday, 4:30 p.m.; homemade lasagna (meat or meatless), garden salad, rolls, beverage and dessert — adults $10, children $5. Take-out available. Wendy’s Diner — Saturday, homemade soups, sandwiches, beverages, desserts beginning at 10:30 a.m. Free beverage, dessert for veterans on Saturday. Donations will go to Homes for Our Troops.
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., S. Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Village “shops” offer bakery, handmade knits/crocheted goods, holiday boutique, Gramma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Tool Shed, used books & jewelry, Country Store. Games of chance include Village Duck Pond, Village Green, Christmas Chance, Instant Raffle. Raffles: Kids Penny Socials, General Store Raffle, Silent & Not So Silent Auctions, 12 Days of Christmas Baskets, Money Tree, Meat, Christmas Cash, Beverage Bonanza/Liquor Basket, 43” Flat Screen TV, Apple IPad, Handmade Quilt. Homemade French meat pie, fresh-made burgers, soups, salads, fries & desserts or light breakfast. Santa & Mrs. Claus Friday night, all day Saturday.
Trinitarian Church of Norton, 2 Pine St., Norton. Holiday Fair, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Spaghetti supper 5-7 Friday, with homemade sauce, pasta, salad, antipasto, garlic bread, dessert, beverages. Homemade meals to-go, baked goods, crafts and hand-knit items, hand-painted holiday decor, flea market, cookie walk, pancake breakfast Saturday morning. New features: chili cook-off 11:15-1 Saturday, hot chocolate served all day Saturday, bath bombs, fun family activities including kids holiday shoppe, crafts for kids, bounce house, Santa. Part of Christmas Tree Walk: festive basket and high-end items raffle, handmade quilt raffle. More info: 508-285-4710, tccnorton@gmail.com, www.tccnortonma.org.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Annual Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Food, raffles, baskets. For all ages.
November 9
St. Mary’s Church Foxboro, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Holiday Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Handmade items featuring Boston sports teams, baby gifts, hard to find kitchen items, holiday decorations. Just for Kids games and gifts. Raffles, theme baskets, local sweet treats, jewelry boutique, religious items, silent auction. Café open for lunch and snacks. Free pictures in photo booth, Selfies with Santa at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial Baptist Church, Central Ave., Seekonk. Holiday Faire, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Church-made apple pies, bake table, cookies, country store, hond-made quilts, wooden ware, crafts and holiday gifts, jewelry, knitted items, Santa Claus.
Park Place Congregational Church, 71 Park Place, Pawtucket. Christmas on the Hill, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Gift table, fudge, jewelry, baked goods, Mimi’s Attic, Santa visit 10-noon for pictures (bring your own camera), luncheon 11-12:30. More info: 401-726-2800.
November 15 & 16
First Baptist Church North Attleboro, 75 Park St., N. Attleboro. Christmas on the Common, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Friday night, Baptist Canteen will serve clam chowder, chili, pulled pork for eat in or take out. Saturday lunch of sandwiches and more. Desserts and beverages available both days. Silent auction/drawing items include specialty baskets, gift certificates, gift cards, etc. Special drawing for handmade quilt. Bakery, cookie corner, knitted items, novelties, antiques and collectibles, handmade crafts including Christmas wreaths, jewelry, Grandpa’s Attic.
November 15
Seekonk Rod & Gun Club, 67 Read St., Rehoboth. Clam Boil fundraiser for Seekonk Congregational Church, 7 p.m. (doors at 6). All you can eat. Bread & butter, white potatoes, red potatoes, onions, chourico, hot dogs, sausages & lots of clams. BYOB… Water and soda available for purchase. $30. Tickets: 508-336-9355, seekonkucc@gmail.com.
November 16
First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Rd., N. Attleboro. Holiday Fair & Not-So-Silent Auction, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Country store (with homemade baked beans, potato salad, grapenut pudding etc.), baked goods & cookies, kitchen and entertainment items, Christmas corner, crafts, jewelry, plants, book nook, knit goods, fair trade items from SERRV, Oldtown Treasures, Elsie’s French salad dressing. Kitchen serving breakfast sandwiches, coffee, muffins 9-11, lunch 11:30-1:30. Accepting bids for auction 9-1:55, winning bids announced at 2:05.
The Federated Church of Norfolk, 1 Union St., Norfolk. Holly Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors and crafters from all over Mass. Cookie walk, children’s shopping, Gramma’s Attic, baked goods, silent auction, homemade meals for luncheon featuring corn chowder, homemade mac & cheese, shepherd’s pie, meatball subs. Santa from 10-noon.
Chartley United Methodist Church, 78 S. Worcester St., Norton. Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Crafts, country store, breakfast with Santa from 8:30-11, luncheon menu from 11:30-1.
Anderson House, 15 Fourth St., Attleboro. Annual Fall Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors, including Thirty-One (personalized bags), Bickford Embroidery (onsite, personalized hats and more), Papparazzi Jewelry, Tastefully Simple (handmade crafts), others. Raffles for gift baskets. Grab ‘n Go bake sale. Online auction for handmade keepsake doll house. Proceeds benefit upgrades to historic Anderson House.
Friends of the North Attleboro Council on Aging, 204 Elm St., North Attleboro. Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffles, Gramma’s Attic, new and gently used items, bake shop, coffee and doughnuts.
November 22 & 23
Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 East St., Wrentham. 155th Annual Christmas Fair, 4-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. White elephant sale (including jewelry), book room, baked goods, fancy pastry booth, handcrafted Christmas wreaths, greens table, other gift items. Café will serve dinner Friday evening, lunch Saturday. Homemade frozen lasagnas to take home. Raffle with about 14 prizes (value over $3,000), penny social with about 75 prizes including gift certificates to area restaurants and stores, themed gift baskets (value over $3,500). Children’s area with shopping room, children’s penny social. Santa from 9-11 Saturday, you can take your own pictures with him.
St. Martha’s Parish, 227 South St., Plainville. Holiday Fair, 2-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Country crafts, themed gift baskets to purchase, basket and cash raffles, Grandma’s attic, handmade live wreaths, baked goods, homemade lasagna, chowders and more.
St. Teresa of the Child Jesus, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Christmas Bazaar, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Outside vendors, money raffles, silent auction, penny social, hand knitted items, jewelry, games and food such as clam cakes and chowder, sausage & peppers, meatballs, fries, hot dogs and pizza.
November 23
Original Congregational Church, 1 East St., Wrentham. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Silent auction, brunch, local craft vendors, baked goods, plants, gifts, books, jewelry, attic treasures, children’s fair.
United Church in Walpole, 30 Common St., Walpole. Holly Berry Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch, dessert, goodies in Bake Shoppe; unique, hand-crafted items in Holiday Emporium, Christmas Past and handicrafts; silent auction; Children’s Shopping Room (all items $1), Make It & Take It holiday crafts, face painting.
First Christian Congregational Church, “The Olde White Church,” 1113 GAR Hwy., Swansea. Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors selling wreaths, ornaments, knitted and quilted crafts and jewelry, baked sweets and pies. Kids crafts, face painting, Santa, more.
Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., Mansfield. Annual Snowflake Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Grandma’s Attic, Pappy’s Garage, Toyland, jewelry/bags, book nook. New to You area, Craft Room, Fair Trade SERRV table. Baked goods, candy, cookie walk. Raffle baskets. Chow’da and Clam Cake Luncheon (11-1). Facebook: facebook.com/The-Smowflake-Fair-at-the-Congregational-Church-of-Mansfield-131591199449
November 29 & 30
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park St., N. Attleboro. Festival of the Trees and Christmas Fair, 6-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Friday evening upstairs with display of decorated, themed Christmas trees to be auctioned. Festival continues Saturday, downstairs form 9-noon with traditional wreaths, arrangements, centerpieces, cemented baskets, hand sewn and knit items. Handmade crafts, library, raffle baskets, 50-50 raffle, wine wheel, jewelry, meat pies and baked goods, silent auction, candy and fudge, Kid’s Corner. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
DECEMBER
December 7
Seekonk Congregational Church, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Christmas Bazaar & Gift Festival, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Handmade crafts, knitted goods, decorations, jewelry, live wreaths, boxwood centerpieces, gift baskets, more. Baked goods and luncheon with soups, sandwiches, homemade desserts, fries, doughboys, etc. Special room with Christmas items, drawing table with winners announced at end of day. Pictures with Santa. More info: 508-336-9355, seekonkucc@gmail.com.
First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro, (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Rd., N. Attleboro. Oldtown Winter Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Local artisans and vendors. Light luncheon of soups and sandwiches, bake table to support local Scouts, more. Raffle items from crafters and vendors. Bring new, unused toy for Toys for Tots through December Coffeehouse.
Robbins Children’s Program, 803 N. Main St., Attleboro. 16th Annual Family Holiday Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hot dogs, popcorn, bakery treats, bargain shopping, entertainment, face painting, raffles, baskets. Santa, with a book for every child he greets.
Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and donuts in morning, lunch starting at 11:30. Book nook, CDs and videos, silent auction, fresh decorated wreaths, handcrafts, homemade sweets, themed baskets, Gramma’s Attic, used toys, Santa at children’s fair, fun family activities. More info: www.bethanychurch.org.
Attleboro Elks, S. Main St., Attleboro. S. Attleboro Village Lions Annual Craft Fair and Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 40 crafters, food, baked goods, raffles. Santa from noon-2. More info: Lori at 774-254-0006 or Sabrina at 774-282-0255.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin. Holiday Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Silent auction, raffle items, gift basket themes: sports, spa, food and wine, games and toys, pet toys & items; gift cards for local restaurants and stores, Christmas greenery & hand made wreaths, hand-made scarves, mittens, hats; kids activities, food and drinks, pictures with Santa. Call 508-528-2387; Facebook: St John’s Episcopal Church.
December 22
Congregation Agudas Achim, 901 N. Main St., Attleboro. Chanukah Party, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
