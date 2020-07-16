FOXBORO — Patriot Place and The Comedy Scene announced Wednesday that tickets are now on sale for the “People In Cars Getting Comedy” drive-in show taking place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.
The socially-distanced event will feature national and regional comedians known for stand-up performances on “America’s Got Talent” and “Conan,” and from roles in popular films such as “Something About Mary” and “Me, Myself & Irene.”
Comics will include Christine Hurley, Chris Tabb, Steve Sweeney and Corey Rodrigues.
Tickets are available through The Comedy Scene website.
Patrons will be able to enjoy the show from their vehicles, listening through a designated FM radio station and watching the performances on a projector screen. For full details and event guidelines, visit Patriot-Place.com/drivein.
The Comedy Scene is located on the first floor of CBS Sporting Club.
