ATTLEBORO — Attleboro native and music industry immortal Ray Conniff is known by most as a pioneer of “easy listening” music whose orchestra and chorus sold over 70 million albums. But did you know that Ray was also a standout big band era trombonist, a live entertainment superstar and a hitmaker at the dawn of 1950s rock?
The Swing Sounds will bring you the story of Ray’s career as well as his collaboration with 50s recording stars like Johnny Ray (Just Walkin In the Rain), Guy Mathews (Singin The Blues), Johnny Mathis (Chances Are) and more in concert Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Capron Park in Attleboro. There is no admission fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.