Beyoncé was a purple presence to behold at the start to her show Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Julian Dakdoun)

FOXBORO — The Queen Bey of pop divas turned a packed Gillette Stadium into a throbbing club scene Tuesday night when she brought her Renaissance world tour to town.

To welcome Beyoncé back to Foxboro for the fourth time in her career, the faithful came decked out in their metallic tops, matching turquoise pantsuits, sequins, pearls, cowboy hats — glittering and otherwise — and much more. Judging by their reactions to the three-plus-hour show, the fans got all they wanted and more.