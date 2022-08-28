Kenny Chesney Aug. 27

Kenny Chesney performed Friday and Saturday at Gillette Stadium. (David Silverman Photo)

 David Silverman Photo

Country Fest was welcomed back to New England Friday and Saturday night after a 4-year absence — the longest for Kenny Chesney not being in Foxboro since his first show in 2005.

Kicking off the show was CMA female vocalist of the year, Carly Pearce. After her short set, Old Dominion came out to perform quite a few hits, including “No such thing as a Broken Heart,” which concert-goers learned as the band was getting ready backstage, reached Double Platinum. Dan and Shay then came out to “10,000 hours,” one of their hits that features Justin Bieber.