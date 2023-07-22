FOXBORO — Rain, wind and a delay didn’t stop country music star Luke Combs from bringing a party to fans at Gillette Stadium Friday night, the first of a two-night stop on his Luke Combs World Tour.
Combs, the current Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, sang about 15 of his hits during a weather-shortened set that was scheduled to be approximately two-hours long.
To start off the show, David Lee Murphy, a songwriter for some of country’s biggest stars, sang two he co-wrote: “Big Green Tractor,” originally performed by Jason Aldean, and “Here and Now,” originally performed by Kenny Chesney. After Murphy, singer Gary Allan and The Avett Brothers took the stage with an abundance of energy, invigorating the audience.
Right after 9 p.m., headliner Combs appeared at the top of the stage and ran down the ramp with a beer in his hand, performing “Lovin’ on You” from his 2019 album “What You See is What You Get.” He ran all over the stage, singing to every angle of the stadium before kicking his plastic cup up in the air at the end of the song. The crowd was ecstatic as he sang his next song, “Cold as You.”
A light rain began to fall as Combs started singing “Doin’ This” from his 2022 album “Growin’ Up,” and as the rain came down harder and faster, he embraced the crowd’s energy.
After that, a severe weather advisory due to lightning in the area forced a pause in the show, but many fans didn’t leave their seats and were chanting “Luke, Luke, Luke!” After about 30 minutes, the advisory lifted and the fans who sought shelter in the concourse returned to their seats.
However, torrential rain started to fall just as Combs was about to return to the stage. Fans, though, stayed right where they were, and he came running back out at 10:45 p.m., singing “Where the Wild Things Are” from his newest album “Getting’ Old.”
After singing “Fast Car,” a cover of the 1988 hit song by Tracy Chapman, Combs had some disappointing news for the crowd.
“They are telling me I can only sing two more songs, well let’s make them the best two (expletive) songs,” he said.
The crowd roared its approval despite the drenching rain.
Early on Saturday morning, Combs said on Twitter that he had to end the show due to weather safety issues.
“To everyone @GilletteStadium tonight. I’d have played all damn night. You saw me out in the rain right there with you. The Fire Marshall made a call that we couldn’t play anymore for the safety of the public. I hate that (expletive) as much as you do but there’s nothing I could do,” he tweeted.