FOXBORO – Rain, wind and a delay didn’t stop country music star Luke Combs from bringing the party to appreciative fans at Gillette Stadium Friday night.
Combs, the current Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, sang his hits during a two-hour long set, part of his Luke Combs World Tour.
To start off, though, David Lee Murphy, a songwriter for some of country’s biggest stars, sang two he co-wrote like “Big Green Tractor,” originally performed by Jason Aldean, and “Here and Now,” originally performed by Kenny Chesney. After Murphy, singer Gary Allan and The Avett Brothers took the stage with so much energy it was hard for fans not to watch and listen to their songs.
Right after 9 p.m., headliner Combs appeared at the top of the stage and ran down the ramp with a beer in his hand, performing “Lovin’ on You” from his 2019 album “What You See is What You Get.” He ran all over the stage, singing to every angle of the stadium before kicking his solo cup up in the air at the end of the song. The crowd was ecstatic as he sang his next song, “Cold as You.”
A light rain began to fall as Combs started singing “Doin’ This” from his 2022 album “Growin’ Up,” and as the rain came down harder and faster, he embraced the crowd’s energy.
After that, a severe weather advisory due to lightning in the area forced a pause in the show, but many fans refused to leave their seats, chanting “Luke, Luke, Luke!” After about a half hour of waiting, the advisory lifted and the fans who sought shelter returned to their seats.
However, just as Combs was returning to the stage, torrential rain started to fall, but fans stayed right where they were, and he came running back out singing “Where the Wild Things Are “from his newest album “Getting’ Old.”
After singing “Fast Car,” a cover of the 1988 song by Tracy Chapman, Combs told fans there were only two songs left so he was going to make them great ones. The crowd roared its approval despite the still drenching rain still falling.