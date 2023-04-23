UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Electric Light Orchestra music continues to fill the classic rock airwaves even though the British group’s heyday was in the 1970’s.
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience: Evil Woman featuring The American ELO, was a two-hour show at the Mohegan Sun Arena Friday night.
The arena was nearly packed with about 7,000 fans, a sign of how popular ELO music remains despite not taking in the original group.
The concert featuring a 12-member band, including a small orchestra, played most of the group’s hits, with several other tunes as part of the song set.
“Turn to Stone” was followed by the band’s signature song, “Evil Woman,” a Top 10 from the 1975 album “Face the Music.”
“Jungle” from the “Out of the Blue” LP was an appropriate Earth Day song, with a video of animals in a jungle setting.
“Mr. Blue Sky” stayed with the Earth Day theme.
After an intermission, the second set list covered the Top 10 “Shine a Little Love” from 1979 and the catchy “Strange Magic” from 1976 that showcased a sharp guitar intro and cello.
“Last Train to London” showed the band’s British roots.
“Hold on Tight” is actually from the early 1980’s, just making the Top 10 Billboard chart.
Another toe-tapper, the “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head,” which placed No. 9 on the charts in 1974, led to “Confusion” and the party anthem “Do Ya” from 1977.
“Showdown,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” and “Roll Over Beethoven” closed the show, the latter obviously predominantly featuring the string section, but also with the guitarists lined up along the front of the stage.
There were four guitarists, including a Jeff Lynne look-alike on lead vocals, four violinists — one who also played the cello — a backup female singer, two keyboardists, and a drummer.
The musicians hailed from places around the globe, including Venice, Scotland and Greece.