LINCOLN, R.I. — Along with Triumph, April Wine and Bryan Adams, Loverboy was one of a few rock acts out of Canada to make it big in the 1980s.
And they’re still going and still popular, as they took the stage Saturday night at the Twin River Event Center and performed before a packed house.
The group only played about a dozen songs but managed to stretch the show out to roughly an hour and a half, with extended versions and solos sprinkled among the song list.
They got things started with “Notorious” from their fifth album, released in 1987. The song was the band’s last Top 40 tune and was co-written by Jon Bon Jovi.
“Get Lucky,” the title track off the popular second LP from 1982, may not have been talking about gambling but it was still an appropriate selection for the venue.
Decked out in his trademark headband, frontman Mike Reno, 64, may have put on some pounds over the years but his voice remains fairly sharp.
“Queen of the Broken Hearts” slowed the tempo but, with a catchy synthesizer opening, the energetic “Take Me to the Top” brought many fans out of their seats.
Keyboardist Doug Johnson played saxophone then returned to his main instrument to do his best Ray Manzarek impression for part of The Doors “Riders on the Storm.” The guitarist and bassist — the only non-original member, then jammed together.
Guitarist Paul Dean played slide guitar on “It’s Your Life.”
The love song “This Could Be the Night” was dedicated to armed forces and public safety personnel.
And the band’s first single, “The Kid is Hot Tonite” from their debut 1980 self-titled album, encouraged even more to get dancing. Though one might think it would be embarrassing for these members to be singing the tune in their 60s, the fans didn’t care.
The synthesizer was again strong on “When It’s Over” during which time a beach ball began bouncing around the crowd. They must have thought they were at a Jimmy Buffet concert.
Nearly making the Top 10 on the charts, “Hot Girls in Love” featured drum and bass solos.
“Turn Me Loose,” from the first album, has a standout bass intro, and one of the most famous of the group’s hits, “Working for the Weekend,” closed the main set.
The sole song in the encore was “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” a Top 10 from 1985.
While many groups have taken time off, the five-member band has pretty much performed year after year since their beginning, which believe it or not was four decades ago.
While bassist Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve is the only non-original member, he played in the Guess Who and an early group with other band members and has been with Loverboy since 2001.
Loverboy was one of the biggest arena rock acts of the early to mid 1980s, with four consecutive big selling albums, nine Top 40 singles, and sales of more than 10 million albums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.