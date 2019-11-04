UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Steely Dan may have a different look, but their jazzy rock remains timeless.
Lead singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen, 71, the surviving member of what was essentially a duo, and a 12-member band put on a highly entertaining two-hour show Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Walter Becker, the guitarist/co-singer, died two years ago, but Fagen and his extremely talented and mostly veteran musicians march on.
Musicianship has always been the group’s hallmark, and the band featured four horn players, three guitarists, another keyboardist and drummer. Three female backup singers were also in the mix with their harmonies and far-reaching voices.
“Sign in Stranger” and the 1980 Top 10 hit “Hey Nineteen” were the first Steely Dan tunes of the night, soon followed by the lengthy title track for the 1977 Grammy-winning album “Aja.”
Fagen, who has a distinctive voice, picked up his horn harmonica for the latter, and the trombone player was also featured.
More highlights were “Black Friday” and the moving “Kid Charlemagne” from 1976’s “The Royal Scam,” and ends with some of the most splendid guitar play in rock history.
There is a compelling keyboard intro to “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” which rose to fourth on the music charts in 1974.
“Time Out of Mind,” “Black Cow,” and the dance-able and horn-heavy “Peg,” also from “Aja,” continued the melodic and catchy numbers.
The female vocalists took over, singing “Dirty Work,” with the trumpet player doing his thing at the front of the stage.
The jumpy tune “Josie,” a No. 3 song off “Aja,” particularly highlighted the instrumentalists.
“Keep That Same Old Feeling,” a cover of the Crusaders song, “Bodhisattva” from 1973, and “My Old School” closed the main set.
The encore brought “Reelin’ in the Years,” which just missed the Top 10 in 1973.
Not making the set list were the popular songs “Do It Again,” “Deacon Blues,” “FM (No Static At All),” and “Don’t Take Me Alive.”
