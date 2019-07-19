MASHANTUCKET, Conn. -- They are two musicians who bring a retro, roots sound to their work.
Bruce Hornsby and Amos Lee each performed for about an hour and a half Thursday night at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, making for a lengthy but enticing show.
Hornsby, 64, opened, with the singer-songwriter playing his Yamaha grand piano like a master for many of the songs.
Kicking off with the fiddle-heavy "Candy Mountain Run," Hornsby and his group, The Noisemakers, didn't waste any time diving into some numbers off their new album, "Absolute Zero," Hornsby's 21st. "Blinding Light of Dreams" featured a floor bass.
Hornsby has been musically active since 1974 but hit it big in 1986 when he won a Grammy for Best New Artist with his band The Range.
A smash hit from that year, the chart-topping, socially conscious "The Way It Is," was extended at Foxwoods, with a long intro and sharp keyboard and mandolin playing.
"If you come here to hear the record played faithfully, we're not your band," Hornsby told the crowd, referring to the band's tendency to improvise songs and change sets from show to show.
Hornsby is from Virginia and his music and band took on an Appalachian flavor when he switched to the dulcimer, a guitar-like instrument, for a few tunes.
Hornsby sat along the front of the stage with his drummer, who wore and played a washboard, and the fiddler, who had switched between that and mandolin.
"Every Little Kiss," Hornsby's first single from the 1986 album, was reworked on the dulcimer.
His music is diverse, drawing from classical, jazz, bluegrass, folk, Motown, gospel, rock, and blues.
Another new song, "Echolocation," saw the keyboardist on accordion, and Hornsby himself played accordion for a cover of a Levon Helm song.
The set ended with two other songs, including "End of the Innocence," Don Henley's popular song that Hornsby co-wrote.
Amos Lee
Singer-songwriter Amos Lee, 42, and his band are also eclectic, encompassing mainly folk and soul. Lee, a former teacher from Philadelphia, has an impressive, deep voice.
"All You Got is a Song" was strong on bass, and "Supply and Demand" highlighted the sax player. Lee moved to acoustic guitar for "Keep it Loose, Keep it Tight."
"Spirit" is about New Orleans and featured the bass player co-singing, and Lee was alone on stage for "El Cammino."
The band returned for "Jesus" and encouraged the audience to clap along, and "Crooked," which is off a new album, "My New Moon," Lee's seventh.
"Flower/O-o-h Child," the latter a Five Stairsteps cover, got the crowd out of their seats.
And the trumpet player and organ were in the limelight for "Sweat Pea."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.