MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — A dance vibe pulsated through the venue Friday night.
KC and The Sunshine Band put on a nearly two-hour, high-energy show at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods, entertaining with its groundbreaking brand of rhythm & blues and funk.
The group that originated in Florida is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Opening with “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty,” a No. 1 hit from 1976, fans were dancing in their seats from the onset. The tune is one of five of their songs to hit the top of the music charts.
“Boogie Shoes” from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack of 1977 saw group leader KC, also known as Harry Wayne Casey, 72, move from behind the keyboard to just sing. Another keyboard player shined.
The song set slowed with a medley that included “Yes I’m Ready” that placed No. 2 on the charts in 1979 and was strong on trumpet. KC stretched his voice at the end of “Please Don’t Go” that was a chart topper that same year.
The groove picked up with “I’m Your Boogieman,” another No. 1, from 1977, that had a heavy intro from the four-piece horn section and was extended.
The crowd clapped along to “Keep it Comin’ Love” that featured solos from horn players.
KC took a break, returning to the stage to introduce the band members who are mostly from Miami and Las Vegas.
Drummer Fermin Goytisolo has been with the group since 1976 — three years after its founding, specializing on the congas.
A treat for die-hard fans, the band performed “Queen of Hearts,” a number KC said they hadn’t played in four decades and was their first big hit but only in Europe in 1973.
Before “Rock Your Baby,” the first No. 1 song KC wrote that George McCrae had his debut with in 1974, the frontman pointed out the landmark early disco song was a favorite of, and influenced, John Lennon and Dr. Hook.
The splendid “Give It Up” from 1983 that should have been a more successful number has a jumpy horn part and sparked the crowd to wave their arms.
Following a drum solo that received a standing ovation, the show ended with the group’s most popular songs, “That’s the Way (I Like It)” and “Get Down Tonight,” both top hits from 1975.
A new song, a soulful “So Glad We Got Together,” showcasing the bassist, was also part of the closing set.
KC reminds one of Dolly Parton in the sense he is such an entertainer, so appreciative of the audience and comical at times.
Two female dancers and two female backup singers were among the 14 performers.
A disco ball and tropical-colored scenery in back of the stage added to the party atmosphere.
KC, who said he has spent most of his life living in Hawaii, also paid respect to the victims of the wildfires there.