UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Mariah Carey and her music have been synonymous with Christmas for years, and this year is the 25th anniversary of her popular “Merry Christmas” album, which has just been re-released.
Carey and a band with three backup singers, dancers and even a 24-member choir put on a dazzling holiday show Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.
While the show was a half-hour late and lasted less than 90 minutes, it was packed with enough songs — including three of her most famous non-holiday tunes — and other entertainment to leave fans in a festive mood.
Arriving on a stage filled with presents and a Christmas tree, Carey, 49, wore a red dress to sing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” followed by “A Charlie Brown Christmas” which featured two young girls dancing.
Those were followed by “Oh Santa!” from her second Christmas album, and the fan favorite “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” off the “Merry Christmas” album — her first of three such albums.
In a sweet scene, Carey’s two young twins emerged on stage in red-and-white outfits riding hoverboards and sang “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The New York City Gospel Choir sang “Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child,” also from Carey’s first album. The singer-songwriter is from New York, where she still lives, and her mother had been in that choir. Choir members held candles as they sang “Silent Night.”
Wearing a white angel outfit, Carey sang “Joy to the World” standing next to a white piano played by music director Daniel Moore. Choir members clapped along.
“When Christmas Comes” featured three male dancers, and “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane),” the Gene Autry number, brought costumed reindeer on stage and a Santa who threw presents into the crowd.
After “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again” and “O Holy Night,” it was time for some non-holiday music, with Carey stretching her vocal cords on “Emotions,” off her second album from 1991, “Always Be My Baby” from 1996 (which the audience helped sing), and “Hero” from 1993. All three tunes hit No. 1 on the charts. In fact the five-time Grammy winner is up there with Elvis and The Beatles for chart-topping hits in the rock era.
The encore, as one may expect, was her well-known holiday tune, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is the name of the current tour. One of the best-selling and most recognizable Christmas songs had many on stage, including a costumed bear and snowman along with green elves. Carey by this time was wearing a drummer boy outfit.
The band was made up of a guitarist, two keyboardists, and drummer — all dressed in white.
The tour visited the Boch Center Wang Theater in Boston Friday night. It marks the sixth year Carey has been doing the Christmas show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.