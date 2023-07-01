FOXBORO — Ed Sheeran played at Gillette Stadium Friday night for the first of two Mathematics Tour performances, giving the singer the chance to return to the venue he called his favorite place to play in the U.S.
Opening for the singer were Rosa Linn and John Mayer. Mayer, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who attended Berklee College of Music in Boston in the late 1990s, was a last minute replacement for Khalid, who is recovering from a car accident and was unable to take the stage Friday.
Sheeran opened his set with a strong performance of “Tides” from his 2021 album “=”. He would go on to perform songs from across his Mathematics series of albums, including also “+”, “-”, ““÷” and “×”, as well as the 2019 album “No. 6 Collaborations Project.”
Sheeran mainly hit the highlights, playing songs from across his career such as “Perfect” from 2017’s “÷” and “A-Team” from 2011’s “+”.
However, though he was playing songs the audience was clearly familiar with, Sheeran was able to imbue them with a new energy. A charismatic live performer, he kept energy levels high, moving around on stage and encouraging the audience to dance and sing along.
As he chatted with the audience between songs, Sheeran continued to shout out Gillette Stadium, making it clear that this venue, in particular, holds a special place for him.
“I really think that it is my favorite place to play in the U.S.,” he said onstage. “I have a real connection here.”
Sheeran will play a second night at Gillette on Saturday, following a performance Thursday night at the Wang Theatre in Boston. Saturday’s performance will mark his fifth time at the stadium, making it his most played venue in the United States — and the first NFL stadium he ever headlined.
His previous tours have all been solo, with Sheeran providing his own accompaniment using a guitar and loop station. Though he was joined by a band for part of his set, Sheeran maintained the solo set up for the majority of this show, as well, which worked because of the artist’s energy and charisma.
The show also incorporated a variety of special effects, including seven screens — a main, circular screen and six adjacent ones, shaped like guitar picks — used for graphics that gave each song a unique aesthetic.
Some were more effective than others. “Castle on the Hill” from 2017’s “÷” was accompanied by a beautifully animated sequence that enhanced the song’s youthful spirit. In contrast, the Ireland-themed graphics accompanying “Galway Girl,” off the same album, felt a bit garish.
Sheeran closed out the night with crowd-pleasers — “Shape of You,” from “÷” and “Bad Habits” from “=”, No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard charts respectively at different times — followed by a brief fireworks show.
It was a fitting conclusion to a show that combined the singer’s high energy, charisma and popular music to give the crowd — and, it was clear, the singer himself — an all around good time.
