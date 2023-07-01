Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium_091418

Ed Sheeran performed at Gillette Stadium in 2018.

 David Silverman/Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO — Ed Sheeran played at Gillette Stadium Friday night for the first of two Mathematics Tour performances, giving the singer the chance to return to the venue he called his favorite place to play in the U.S.

Opening for the singer were Rosa Linn and John Mayer. Mayer, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who attended Berklee College of Music in Boston in the late 1990s, was a last minute replacement for Khalid, who is recovering from a car accident and was unable to take the stage Friday.

Have an interesting bit of news you'd like to see mentioned in the Along the Way column? Email it to Natasha Connolly at news@thesunchronicle.com.