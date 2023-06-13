PROVIDENCE — John Mellencamp rocked a sold-out Providence Performing Arts Center Sunday night. However, one couldn’t help but feel he was hoping for a little something more.

The Indiana-born singer, 71, has been at this for a half century now, selling an estimated 60 million records worldwide. His career has verged from the rocking hit-maker of decades ago to his latest and most interesting phase: a songwriter uncaringly out of step with the mainstream intent on singing the hard truths about life, love, and the frailty of hopes and dreams.