PROVIDENCE — John Mellencamp rocked a sold-out Providence Performing Arts Center Sunday night. However, one couldn’t help but feel he was hoping for a little something more.
The Indiana-born singer, 71, has been at this for a half century now, selling an estimated 60 million records worldwide. His career has verged from the rocking hit-maker of decades ago to his latest and most interesting phase: a songwriter uncaringly out of step with the mainstream intent on singing the hard truths about life, love, and the frailty of hopes and dreams.
The singer released “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack” last year, and next week comes “Orpheus Descending.” Two of the new songs from the latter are already streaming; “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland,” and both sound promising.
A career like Mellencamp’s is hard to survey in a two-hour concert. But there were hints early on that Mellencamp may have been aiming to find a mix of the old favorites, some resonant deep cuts, and a few of the more contemplative songs from his late period. In the end, however, he seemed resigned to the (albeit ironic) advice from another great songwriter, the Kinks’ Ray Davies: Give the people what they want.
The evening began on an odd note, a 30-minute film created by the artist and Turner Classic Movies that examined the filmic roots of Mellencamp’s overarching vision as a songwriter. Long clips from films such as “The Fugitive Kind” and “On the Waterfront” were featured, along with thoughts by Mellencamp about several classic movies and how they impacted him as a viewer and artist.
The audience, restless as the film played, was more than ready when the band came out and launched into the bluesy rocker, “John Cockers.”
Mellencamp told the audience to expect a wide variety of tunes from his catalog in the hopes of creating a “musical community” inside PPAC. Other promising elements included a spoken word performance via a decade-old recording of actress Joanne Woodward reciting the lyrics to “The Real Life” accompanied by live accordion and fiddle, as well as a story about his grandmother, whose advice Mellencamp turned into his late-career classic, “Longest Days.” It seemed as if this show might just find that rarefied sweet spot between the radio hits and the singer’s earnest attempts at showcasing the deadly serious songwriting he’s now been up to for decades.
Mellencamp did his best, packing meaning and melody into a selection of tunes that he’s rightly proud of: “Minutes to Memories,” an exquisite “Paper in Fire,” a Bo Diddley inflected “Jackie Brown,” and, perhaps trying to alight that community spirit he’d mentioned at the top of the show, a rocking version of “Check it Out.” The hits came on hot and heavy as the show moved to its conclusion. Choice selections included “Cherry Bomb,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” “Rain on the Scarecrow” and “Pink Houses.”
A few quibbles. There were times when the singer’s voice was nearly swallowed by the sound and fury coming from his crack seven-piece band, including at least four excellent backup singers that often threatened to drown him out. Add to this the regular crowd singing/shouting, and it’s no wonder that Mellencamp at times didn’t bother stepping to the mic for portions of some his biggest hits.
In the end, Mellencamp served up the hits and a few interesting surprises. Most of it was just what the people wanted.