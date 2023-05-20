FOXBORO -- Friday night at Gillette Stadium quickly turned into one that many Swifties will not forget as pop megastar Taylor Swift took her fans on a journey through all her songs that have become the soundtrack to their lives.
Swift opened the first of three sold-out nights of The Eras Tour in front of 50,000 adoring fans with dancers taking the stage in airy like costumes as she kicked it off the show with “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” from her 2019 “Lover” album.
Before continuing, Swift took a few minutes to soak in the love Gillette fans were giving her and started reminiscing about her previous performances there, this being her 11th at the venue. Specifically shouting out “foxy” Foxboro and “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth.”
Swift ensured her fans would enjoy every minute from the costume changes for every era to the props and backgrounds on stage. Each era had its own costumes, props, displayed background, and unique choreography.
As the night went on, she sang classics like “You Belong With Me” from her 2008 “Fearless” album and “I Knew You Were Trouble” from her 2012 “Red” album. She sings two songs unique to each concert and fans in Foxboro on Friday were lucky enough to hear Should’ve Said No” from her 2006 debut album and “Better Man,” originally written by Swift but made popular by country group Little Big Town, from “Red.”
She ended the show, at which she went through 10 albums or 45 songs in 3 1/2 hours, with “Karma” off of her most recent Midnights album to a short fireworks display.