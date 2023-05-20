FOXBORO -- Friday night at Gillette Stadium quickly turned into one that many Swifties will not forget as pop megastar Taylor Swift took her fans on a journey through all her songs that have become the soundtrack to their lives.

Swift opened the first of three sold-out nights of The Eras Tour in front of 50,000 adoring fans with dancers taking the stage in airy like costumes as she kicked it off the show with “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” from her 2019 “Lover” album.