FOXBORO — Mick Jagger led the Rolling Stones into Gillette Stadium Sunday night just weeks after undergoing heart surgery and seemed none the worse for wear.
In fact, he seemed as energetic as ever, or at least as energetic as any 75-year-old could possibly hope to be.
Jagger and his mates put on a hit-laden show that kept the sold-out crowd on its feet throughout — singing along to a roster of iconic songs, clapping when prompted and pumping their fists when warranted.
And Jagger, too, seemed to be having a splendid time on a perfect summer night.
Right from when the band opened with “Street Fighting Man,” he was in high gear, running and dancing along the width of the stage and out into the audience on a lengthy catwalk.
The Stones had planned to bring their “No Filter” tour to Foxboro in June but put the production on hold as Jagger dealt with medical issues. They were undisclosed at first but it was later reported he needed to have a heart valve replaced.
Whatever the case, Jagger was showing no after effects at Gillette. He took the stage in the Bruins colors of black, gold and white — though whether it was a salute to Boston’s Stanley Cup finalist hockey team is doubtful.
After “Street Fighting Man,” the band tore into “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll” as the crowd broke into its first of many singalongs. Then it was on to “Tumbling Dice,” with some exceptional sax play, and then the 1980 hit “She’s So Cold.”
The Stones brought the opening act, Gary Clark Jr., onstage for the heavy blues number “Ride ‘Em On Down,” but beyond that pretty much stuck with their hits from across the decades.
Jagger went to the end of the catwalk to serenade the crowd with the 1965 number “Play With Fire,” and a stirring rendition of “Dead Flowers” from 1971 featured a great solo by guitarist Ronnie Wood.
Other hits on the set list? “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Miss You,” “Before They Make Me Run” (Keith Richards’ moment to shine), “Paint It Black,” “Midnight Rambler,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar” (still sounds great, no matter how politically incorrect), “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Gimme Shelter.”
Two songs that really stood out: “Sympathy for the Devil,” for which Jagger donned a black hat and red, sequined waistcoat, and Richards performed a blistering solo; and “You Can’t Always Get What Your Want,” which featured a spot-on French horn and strong chorus courtesy of the crowd.
Capped by some fireworks above the stadium, the Stones ended the show with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” but it’s safe to say few of the legions of graying or fully gray Stones fans left unsatisfied.
