Rammstein will bring its full-scale stadium production to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday, Sept. 6, as part of the band’s first North American tour. Rammstein is billed as rock ‘n’ roll’s “most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Also, Dave Matthews Band announced Wednesday dates for its 2020 North American summer tour, including a stop at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on July 17. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21.
Other shows announced for the Xfinity Center include:
- Nickelback, with Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Sunday, July 26. Tickets on sale Thursday, Jan. 23.
- Daryl Hall & John Oates, with Squeeze and KT Tunstall, Saturday, Aug. 29. On sale Friday, Jan. 24.
- Steely Dan, with Steve Winwood, Wednesday, July 1. On sale Saturday, Jan. 25.
- Jimmy Buffett, Saturday, Aug. 8. On sale now.
