FOXBORO — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform for the first time at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9.
It will mark the seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year’s return to the Boston area for the first time in six years, according to a release issued Wednesday morning.
Brooks did make a stop on his Dive Bar Tour to Patriot Place’s Six String Grill & Stage in February 2020, performing in front of 900 fans for over an hour.
The top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records, Brooks has set attendance records in over 75 cities.
Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show will go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call 877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.