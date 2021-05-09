MANSFIELD -- Country music star Dierks Bentley plans on coming to the Xfinity Center this fall as part of a nationwide tour of amphitheaters.
The multi-platinum singer-songwriter has announced his 2021 Beers On Me Tour, scheduled to hit the shed on Sept. 25.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Aug, 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is part of 22 dates across the country.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 at dierks.com.
The tour features Riley Green and Parker McCollum as opening acts.
It will mark Bentley’s first full-scale tour since the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview in Rolling Stone, Bentley said he has taken the Pfizer vaccine and is still concerned about the pandemic.
“Do I think it’s over? No. Other strains could come in the back door and this fall could be completely off again,” he said.
“I worry about that more than I worry about COVID. I just worry about this not being over because enough people didn’t get vaccinated and some side strains were allowed to grow,” Bentley said.
In a press release, the country star said he named the tour after a new song.
“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” Bentley said.
“It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer: Get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley, Parker and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans. Both these guys are road warriors and great performers that are going to help us get this summer fired up,” he said.
While limits on large outdoor venues are in effect, state officials are keeping an eye on COVID-19 infections and vaccination rates before changing health restrictions.
Other acts are still scheduled for the Xfinity Center but the Live Nation and the Xfinity Center urge patrons to check the website for updated information.
