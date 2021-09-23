MANSFIELD — Country music star Dierks Bentley has canceled a show that was supposed to take place Saturday at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield after a member of the touring crew tested positive for COVID-19.
"Unfortunately, we have to extend our break from the road a few more days and won't be able to play Jones Beach (9/24) or Boston (9/25) this weekend," the band said in a tweet. "Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to remain our #1 priority."
The shows are part of the band's Beers On Me Tour.
Refunds will be processed within 30 days to the original purchaser and method of payment used at the time, the band said.
The band has a show scheduled for Oct. 7 in Detroit.
