Our autumn road trip in Canada continued, bringing my husband Roger and me to a region of the province of Quebec that we didn’t know much about — Mauricie and Lanaudiere.
This area, located between Montreal and Quebec City, is known as Authentic Quebec for its rich heritage with a slower pace — a place to enjoy the joie de vivre and art of living “à la québécoise.”
The Mauricie and Lanaudière region covers over 20,000-square miles, making it larger than Costa Rica. This gateway to outdoor recreation has two national parks, 15 regional parks, a biosphere reserve, three wildlife preserves and about 30,000 lakes, streams and rivers.
The vast forests that were once the land explored by First Nations, pioneers and lumberjacks now provide visitors with a sanctuary surrounded by nature. Luxurious resorts offer health tourism and regional gastronomy.
The urban experience: Maurice’s Trois-Rivières
Trois-Rivieres, the economic and cultural center of the region, is the one of the oldest settlements in Canada. With timber to the north and the powerful Saint-Maurice River to transport it, Canadian industry began here.
To bring the area’s past to life, we took a private tour in Trois-Rivières with Personare guide, who is a historical character in period dress. We strolled the promenade along the St. Lawrence River and heard the stories of how relationships with the Five Nations improved after Great Peace of 1701. Our guide pointed out how the city was rebuilt after the devastating fire in 1908. Our guide described the link to Benedict Arnold and how the local people came together in the 1776 Battle of Trois-Rivières when the Americans tried to make Quebec their 14th colony.
Monuments are dedicated to Trois-Rivières’ notables like Le Sieur de Laviolette, the city’s founder, among others like fur traders who formed the Hudson Bay Company, an explorer who lived among the indigenous people and became a translator, and Marie-Marguerite d’Youville, the Trois-Rivières woman who founded the Sisters of Charity of Montreal who was sainted for her work throughout Canada.
The climb up the monumental staircase where a city milestone is marked on every riser led to the site of Laviolette’s fort and an expansive view. We continued to Rue des Ursulines, the oldest street in the city, where the cloistered Ursuline nuns established the first school for young girls and the first hospital.
The nuns lived there until 2019, when the city bought the property. The tour of the Ursuline Museum included the structure’s elegant domed chapel and the cloister. St. James, across the street, is the oldest church in Quebec. It was built by the Catholic Récollets, the first missionaries to New France, and is being renovated to serve as a cultural center. The fanciful silver figures playing hide and seek in the facade’s niches are there as a result of the province’s allocation of 1% of its budget for art.
Many elegant private homes line this street and lead to Place d’Armes, named for the military exercises conducted here. It was granted to Algonquin chief Charles Pachirini in 1648 and used as a First Nations camp, for fur trading, by the Jesuits and as a public market.
Trois-Rivières is also a hub of creativity, with art galleries, artists studios, and over 400 poetry plaques at points of interest. The annual International Poetry Festival is one of the world’s largest and has turned Trois-Rivières into the Poetry Capital of Quebec.
Where to stay
For local and continental ambiance and urban chic within walking distance of these points of interest, reserve a room or suite at the boutique-style Hotel Oui Gol. It’s in the Balcer building, built downtown in the elegant Neo-Renaissance style after the city’s fire in 1908.
Artifacts from when the building served as the Balcur Fur Store and later the Bank of Montreal are displayed in glass cases in the foyer. Breakfast is a delight, and waffles are, of course the specialty at its breakfast restaurant named Le Gaufré. Don’t miss their freshly baked marzipan-filled croissants amandine, the best we have tasted.
A short drive away: museums and more
Trois-Rivieres’ was the 20th century pulp and paper capital of the world. The Borealis Museum, named for the boreal forest that covers a third of the province, is in the former filtration plant of the Canadian International Paper Company. It was the world’s largest and most important paper mill, supplying the New York Times from 1920 to 2000.
Today, the museum’s waterfront cafe is a delightful spot for watching yachts bobbing in waters that used to be filled with logs for processing. The adjacent Cogeco Amphitheater offers national and international music performances. Cirque du Soleil performs there in summer.
The nearby Musée POP has dynamic exhibitions on popular culture from circus arts and local artists and artisans to life behind bars, a reference to the adjacent Old Prison of Trois-Rivières, the grim former detention center with a dungeon.
About 30 minutes away, in Shawinigan, The Prime Minister Jean Chrétien Museum: Canada in the World displays every official gift Chrétien received from around the world. It is in LaCité de l’énergie, where the landmark 377-foot-high Hydro-Québec observation tower is the second highest in Quebec.
We took the elevator to the top of the tower for a breathtaking panoramic view. Back at ground level, the science experience began with an immersive theme-park-style multimedia energy show, complete with special effects. We exited to attention-grabbing interactive exhibits on the future of energy and industries. Nearly all of Quebec’s and most of Canada’s electricity is from hydro sources. Their excess is sold to the United States, primarily here in the Northeast.
The great outdoors: Eco-therapy and ecotourism
Abbaye Val Notre Dame, in Saint-Jean-de-Matha is home to 24 Cistercian monks who rise daily at 4 a.m. to attend church. The grounds serve as a connection to nature, a place for introspection, mindfulness and meditation.
Thirteen guest rooms are available to visitors here, but must be booked months ahead. Meals are included and eaten in silence.
Guests can taste what they discover in the forest during a forest workshop. We learned what guide Francois Patenaude, an expert in edible regional forest products, calls “forestibles,” or forest comestibles.
Forest products like fir syrup and the Abbey’s herbal tea, made from red clover, goldenrod, and raspberry leaves picked on Abbey grounds, are sold at the shop, which is open every day. Local products including cheeses, jams and honeys are sold here along with toffees, chocolates, and cakes made in the Abbey’s workshops.
Auberge du Lac Taureau is a 4-star, family-friendly property on the wooded shore of Lake Taureau. It offers swimming, water sports, hiking trails and rides in quads or on horseback. Spa services are also available.
We walked hand-in-hand along the boardwalk at sunset and joined the group being serenaded by what turned out to be American tunes.
Breakfast and dinner is bountiful and served buffet-style with many options appealing to children. Tables on the screened porch offer a water view.
Not all buildings have elevators. If stairs are an issue, especially with luggage, ask for a first-floor room or one in La Verge d’Or.
We drove past a farm and vineyard to reach the 4-star Le Baluchon Eco Resort, With over 6,000 acres of green space and a full range of services and activities, there is plenty of room to roam and a range of ways to leave the distractions of everyday life behind.
Activities range from equestrian and private carriage rides to mountain biking, archery, tennis, volleyball, horseshoes, canoeing and kayaking.
Or guests can relax with the Nordic baths, health spa, pool, yoga retreats and gardens.
In winter, there is skating, snowshoe hiking, cross-country skiing, dog-sledding, and snow tubing. Or simply sit back and enjoy this pastoral setting.
We stayed one of the four auberges (lodges).There are also two chalets. You may want to choose among them by proximity to the soothing sounds of water, outdoor activities, the health spa or the dining room building with its outdoor pool.
As we settled in, the exceptional nature of how this property relates to its environment, history, and heritage began to emerge. Each guest room is unique, a blend of modern and rustic style that reflects the local area and history. Regional artifacts and antiques reference the site’s former use in providing lumber for a sawmill.
Most decorative elements were created by local artisans. Outdoor and cultural activities promote region’s artists and craftsmen. You’ll sense the calm and connection with the land.
The design elements are created through holistic principles of “slow design,” the responsible use of materials through the use of renewable products and non-polluting production techniques. Biodegradable products are used.
Recyclables are collected. Plastic bags from guests or employees are given to a local artisan who weaves them into reusable bags sold at the café. Marsh reeds provide filtration for the sewage system.
A breakfast buffet and lunch is served at the café, and as with dinner in the dining room is created from natural, organic local foods, meats from Le Baluchon’s own farm and ingredients grown onsite. Products like spruce, fir and mushrooms come from their boreal forest. Sauces, garnishes, and spice mixes are prepared here.
The dining room menu is refined, a fusion of authentic historic regional flavors and eco-gastronomy. Traditional culinary techniques like wood smoking are incorporated for enhanced flavor. Complete the meal with conventional spirits and liqueurs, a linear tastings or coffee flambée prepared at your table.
It is also easy to assemble a gourmet picnic from the well-stocked boutique by the café. Indulge in cheeses, fruits and vegetables, smoked meats, beer and wines, honey, jam, chocolates and other delicacies characteristic of the region. We found some of Quebec’s best edible souvenirs here.
Authentic Quebec is a place to get a sense of how Canada came to be what it is today. It’s a place to relax in the natural world, to return refreshed, and to discover the many reasons to return.