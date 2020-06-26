MANSFIELD -- The Mass. Music & Arts Society along with Scamps Comedy Productions will present "Drive-In Stand-Up" Saturday night, July 11 at the MMAS location at 888 South Main St.
There will be two shows, one at 7 and one at 9. Individual lawn tickets are $18 while car tickets are $30-$60
The night will feature Boston comedians. Reserve tickets in advance at https://mmas.org/upcoming-productions.
Caratunk offers summer programs
SEEKONK -- Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., is offering the following outdoor programs for small groups in July, designed with safety in mind. Advance registration is required. For additional details, including fees, and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit the events calendar at www.asri.org.
Turtle Time at Caratunk, July 19, 9:30-11 a.m. Meet Otto and Speedy, the resident turtles at Caratunk, then take a quick walk to the pond to search for turtles in their natural habitat. Appropriate for children ages 5 to 10 with other family members welcome.
Field Birds at Caratunk, July 12, 9:30-11 a.m. Walk the refuge fields and learn about the resident bluebirds, tree swallows, purple martins and their neighbors. Learn their natural history and how to identify them. For ages 10 and up, parent or guardian must accompany children.
Nature Scavenger Hunt, July 26, Aug. 30, 2020; 9:30-11 a.m. Check in at the white barn for instructions and clipboards and then hunt for clues throughout the refuge. For all ages.
