MANSFIELD — The Massachusetts Music and Arts Society’s inaugural “Drive-In Stand-up” comedy night was a huge success, MMAS director Ken Butler says, and another one is set for this Saturday.
Ninety patrons took in last Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show and 70 came out for the 9 p.m. one, Butler said. Having the shows outside at the MMAS facility at 888 South Main St. let the nonprofit arts group accommodate more guests than it would have been able to indoors, all while following social distancing guidelines.
Those worried about transmission of the coronavirus could stay in their car and still enjoy the show, said Butler, adding that he heard a lot of positive feedback (and car horns) from the audience.
“People were very happy to be out and socializing again even though it was from a distance,” he said.
MMAS will be hosting stand-up comedy every Saturday night during the summer as well as local musicians and bands in a similar fashion.
And it hopes to have open mic nights at some point. It’s still trying to find a sponsor for an outdoor tent for patrons.
This Saturday night will feature comedians Steve Bjork, Candace Sallale and Ralphie Joyal, along with hot buttered popcorn and “Flashback Franks” for concessions.
Shows are at 6 and 8 p.m. Lawn tickets are $18; car tickets are $30-$60. Go to www.mmas.org to reserve.
