FOXBORO -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added Gillette Stadium to his 2023 North American tour -- his first in the U.S. in about five years.
The multi-Grammy winner is slated to stop off in Foxboro for a July 1 concert.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FOXBORO -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added Gillette Stadium to his 2023 North American tour -- his first in the U.S. in about five years.
The multi-Grammy winner is slated to stop off in Foxboro for a July 1 concert.
Multi-platinum American R&B singer Khalid will serve as Sheeran's opening act for dates through Sept. 2, including the show at Gillette.
The North American leg of the worldwide so-called "Mathematic Tour" is Sheeran's first stateside trek in nearly five years.
The tour is the first major one to support Sheeran’s latest album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its 2021 release, becoming his fourth consecutive album to top the chart.
The Grammy-nominated lead single “Bad Habits” was up for “Song of the Year” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year. Some of his other big hits include "Shape of You," Thinking Out Loud" and "Bad Habits."
The tour kicks off May 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and is set to wrap up Sept. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
General ticket sales start Oct. 14, with earlier special ticket sales.
Sheeran recently concluded the European leg of the tour, performing in front of more than 3 million people in six months and highlighted by a five-night stand at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Sheeran is scheduled to appear on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Oct. 13, followed by “Good Morning America" Oct. 14.
Sheeran's “Divide Tour” in 2018, which included a show in Foxboro, became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.