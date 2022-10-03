Britain Platinum Jubilee

Ed Sheeran performs during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant this past June outside Buckingham Palace in London.

 David Cliff

FOXBORO -- British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added Gillette Stadium to his 2023 North American tour -- his first in the U.S. in about five years.

The multi-Grammy winner is slated to stop off in Foxboro for a July 1 concert.