FOXBORO — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour with stops at big stadiums in the U.S., including Gillette Stadium on July 22, 2022.
Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” covering North America and Europe, kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany on May 27, 2022 and wraps up on Nov. 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale June 30, 2021 for the concerts in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.