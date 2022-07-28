Elton John 1

Elton John performs Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. (David Silverman)

FOXBORO — Elton John took the stage Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, his first of two performances here on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, appearing to relish his final show at the venue.

Wednesday night’s performance marked his 248th concert on the Farewell tour, his 57th overall performance in Massachusetts. His first ever concert in the state was in Boston in 1970 at The Boston Tea Party, now known as the House of Blues.