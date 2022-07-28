FOXBORO — Elton John took the stage Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, his first of two performances here on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, appearing to relish his final show at the venue.
Wednesday night’s performance marked his 248th concert on the Farewell tour, his 57th overall performance in Massachusetts. His first ever concert in the state was in Boston in 1970 at The Boston Tea Party, now known as the House of Blues.
“Bennie and the Jets” started up and the crowd all jumped to its feet and got ready to rock their way through the 23-song set over the next 2 1/2 hours. John took the stage in a black tuxedo with sequined lapels and his iconic large glasses, took a bow, and sat at the piano ready to give the fans exactly what they were expecting.
He thanked the crowd numerous times for all the support given him over his 52-year career, and even thanked Aretha Franklin — who recorded his “Border Song” in 1972 — before belting that out. He thanked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the friendship that they have had for many years by dedicating the song “ Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to him.
Even while not being able to hit the high notes as he once was able to, John still sang just as powerfully the songs that have become familiar to all. His outstanding band supported him by rocking out and singing along with him.
The crowd sang along, as well. Thousands of people in the audience made it easy for him to throw the “la, la, la, la, la, la” in the chorus of “Crocodile Rock” over to them. John appeared to enjoy the moments of just looking out into the audience and seeing everyone in their sequins, boas and glasses singing along to hits like “Philadelphia Freedom”, “Candle in the Wind,” “Rocket Man” and “Have Mercy I’m A Criminal,” for which he had his guitarist David Johnson rocking alongside.
He came out for an encore singing his 2021 hit (with Dua Lipa) “Cold Heart” in a purple robe before going into his very first single hit from 1970, “Your Song.”
He ended the show in the only way fitting for this tour and John, by singing an emotional rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” before cascading up the stage into the darkness on his own Yellow Brick Road.