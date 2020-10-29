Local filmmaker Nathan Suher is out with a new, intriguingly named release, “The Assassination of the Western Civilization.”
The movie follows the story of Mark, a tabloid writer who is juggling a crumbling marriage, a mistress and job pressures. He witnesses the assassination of a U.S. senator and is paid a visit by FBI agents who claim they are seeking information about the identity of the assassin.
The movie is “an intense battle of the wits” involving a twisted government conspiracy, Suher said in a recent interview.
“Assassination” is based on a play by local playwright Lenny Schwartz and inspired by conspiracy thrillers such as “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Marathon Man.”
Given his limited resources, he filmed “Assassination” in a single take at an office next to the United Regional Chamber of Commerce in Plainville.
“In fact, their president, Jack Lank was instrumental in giving us access to the use the location,” Suher said.
Despite a grueling schedule, “every single person working on the movie rose to the occasion…all working towards a common goal,” he said.
Suher, who is originally from Seekonk said he has always been interested in filmmaking, ever since he was in high school.
He continued his filmmaking interest at college in Boston, and after graduating found himself hating his job in the corporate world. Suher moved to Hollywood and says he found numerous opportunities to learn about the industry, but decided to move back to Massachusetts and start over.
He lived in North Attleboro for about 10 years then moved back to Seekonk, where he now lives.
In 2013 he directed “Right There,” a silent film meant to pay, “homage to the early era of Hollywood cinema.” He has also directed a parody of the classic movie “Gremlins,” which “involved heavy use of puppets and practical special effects.”
Over the summer, he worked with Schwartz to produce three socially-distanced features, not letting the pandemic sideline him.
Suher said this year has been much busier than he expected it to be.
“I’m in a bit of a holding pattern right now as I observe how the independent film scene shakes out with the whole COVID thing, and a lot of other quickly developing things taking place in the industry,” he said. “It’s both a very tumultuous and exciting time to be an indie filmmaker right now. But whatever the next thing is, I’m quite sure it’s not going to be conventional.”
“Assassination” was originally to premiere at the Route 1 Cinema Pub in North Attleboro but that was nixed by the pandemic.
It will, however, premiere online at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Those wishing to see it can register on www.assassinatemovie.com. It costs $9.
Suher said he will be submitting “Assassination” to some film festivals in 2021.
“Ultimately I won’t rest until we do have an opportunity for a real theatrical screening,” he said.
