Here is our annual list of holiday fairs put on by churches and non-profits in our area.
September
United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., Plainville
Saturday, September 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fall Yard Sale. Tons of Halloween costumes for all ages. Donations wanted. Bring them to the hall, lower level in parking lot, Monday to Friday in September, between 6-8 p.m. only. Volunteers will be available to help you unload your car. Items to donate include seasonal decorations, books, DVDs, household items such as kitchen goods, bakeware, dishes, lamps, office accessories, toys, games, puzzles, crafts, costume jewelry. No TVs, computers, printers, large furniture, baby strollers, car seats, clothing or shoes. Snack bar will be open at sale; freshly baked goods, coffee.
First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleboro (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro
Saturday, September 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Outdoor fall craft fair and bake sale. Fall decorations, Christmas items, kitchen essentials, and accessories. All proceeds go to the church’s general fund for its missions and maintenance. Rain date is Oct. 2.
October
St. Martha’s, 227 South St., Plainville
Friday, October 15, 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, October 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Fair. Country crafts, basket and cash raffles, prize a day raffle calendar, Grandma’s attic, baked goods and take-out meals. State COVID protocols apply.
November
Rehoboth Congregatioal Church, 139 Bay State Road, Rehoboth
Friday, November 5, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Annual Bazaar, with turkey supper on Friday night. “Take out” supper available at drive-thru between 3 and 4 p.m. Traditional dinner seating at 5:30, reservations required, all meals must be paid for in advance either through the bazaar website (rccbazaar.org) or sending a check to the church office. Luncheon on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. No reservations required. Shop for fall and Christmas gifts from a wide variety of shops including: Bake Shoppe, cookie walk, Woodworkers Shop, Unique Craft Boutique, Country Store, Mrs. Claus’s closet, Decorative Christmas Tree raffle. Also, silent auction. Get updates at rehobothcongregational.org/bazaar. Credit cards accepted.
United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., Plainville
Friday, November 5, noon to 7 p.m.
Annual Country Fair. Antiques and collectibles, hand-knits and afghans, jewelry, baked goods. Snack bar with clam cakes and chowder. Take home bread, cookies, brownies and other baked goods, homemade fudge. Silent auction. Gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses. Bids taken during fair hours.
Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attleboro
Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bit O’ Sweden Fall Fair, Swedish breads, cookies and baked goods, grab & go treats, Swedish imports, seasonal crafts, knitted and sewn items, themed gift baskets, jewelry and more. Any questions, contact church office at 508-226-6221 or www.attleborocovenant.org
St. Mary’s Church Foxboro, 83 Central St., Foxboro
Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Annual Holiday Fair. Handcrafted items featuring Boston sports teams, baby gifts, kitchen items and holiday decorations. “Just for Kids” games and gifts, giant raffles, theme baskets, local sweet treats, jewelry boutique, religious items and silent auction. Cafe open for lunch and snacks. Bring camera for free pictures in photo booth and special selfie with Santa at 2 p.m.
Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro.
Saturday, November 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Harvest Fair. Crafts, rummage sale (including jewelry and toys), raffle baskets, children’s activities, lunch, more. Activities will be inside and outside with COVID precautions. More info: 508-543-5678.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 385 Central Ave., Seekonk
Friday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, 9 am. to 4 p.m.
Holiday Fair. Food, raffles, baskets.
Trinitarian Congregational Church, 2 Pine St., Norton
Friday, November 12, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual Holiday Fair. Friday evening spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring homemade sauce, pasta, salad, antipasto, garlic bread, dessert, and beverages. Fair highlights include homemade meals to-go, baked goods, crafts and hand-knit items, hand painted holiday decor, flea market, cookie walk, and the ever-popular pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. Fun activities for families all day Saturday, and Santa. Festive basket and high-end items raffle, handmade quilt raffle. Pre-orders open on Oct. 26 at www.tccnorton.org/fair. COVID regulations and restrictions will be carefully monitored and followed. Visit www.tccnorton.org for updates. More info: 508-285-4710 or office@tccnorton.org. All proceeds directly support church mission and programs.
Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main St., Attleboro
Friday, November 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Fair, Toys, books, second-hand furniture, and treasures from Granma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Garage and Almost Antiques. Handcrafted gifts including artwork, knitted and sewn items, paper crafts and holiday decorations. Cookies by the pound, pies, global fair trade products and a huge raffle. Lunch, dinner, snacks and carry-out will be available. Locally crafted products include jewelry, soap, candles, journals, handbags, woodcrafts and cosmetics. More info: www.murrayuuchurch.org. Murray Thrift Shop will be open during the fair.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St, Attleboro
Friday, November 12, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christmas On the Corner. Eat-In or take-out dinner served Friday evening at 5:30. Thrift Shop open for holiday bargains. Homemade goodies, fudge, cookie walk, holiday gifts, raffles, jewelry, country store, more. Take-out chili and hearty soups including corn chowder.
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro
Sunday, November 14, 11 a.m.
Annual Raffle Event. In lieu of annual bazaar, there will be raffles. Grand Cash Raffle — $1,000 prize, $300 Best Buy gift card, $250 in scratch tickets (50/five dollar tickets), Apple Watch Series 3 ($200.00+ value), $100 Stop and Shop Gift Card, and Pot of Gold 50/50. Additionally, limited number of “Father Levesque” meat pies for purchase. Drawing in church basement following 11 a.m. Mass with coffee and donuts being served. For tickets and instructions on placing your order, go to www.sainttheresaattleboro.org/ or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StTheresaOfTheChildJesusChurch/ beginning October 1.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St., Wrentham
Friday, November 19, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual Christmas Fair. White elephant sale, book room, baked goods, handcrafted Christmas wreaths & decorations. Café will serve dinner on Friday evening as well as lunch on Saturday with homemade frozen lasagnas to take home. Large raffle, penny social featuring gift baskets and gift certificates to area restaurants and stores.
Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, 1 East St., Wrentham
Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas Forest Fair. Tables will feature local craft vendors, plants, gifts, books, jewelry, baked goods, crafts and sewing, Christmas decorations and more. Attic Treasures full of gently used items. Silent auction of gift certificates, theme baskets and other items. Brunch all day. Children’s area with games and crafts.
Congregational Church of Mansfield, 17 West St., Mansfield
Saturday, November 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Snowflake Fair. Grandma’s Attic, Pappy’s Garage, Toyland, jewelry/bags, book nook., new to you, craft room, fair trade SERRV table, baked goods, candy, cookie walk, dozens of raffle baskets.
North Attleborough Historical Society, 362 North Washington St., North Attleboro
Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas Fair and Open House. Knitted and handmade items, jewelry, books, DVDs, holiday decorations, baked goods and raffle items for sale in Little Red Schoolhouse. Woodcock Garrison House decorated for harvest by Angle Tree Garden Club. Suggested donation of $5/adult and $3/child.
December
First Baptist Church North Attleboro, 75 Park St., North Attleboro
Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas on the Common (Fellowship Hall). Silent auction / drawing items including specialty baskets, gift certificates, gift cards, etc. Special drawing for handmade quilt. Bakery, cookie corner, knitted items, novelties, antiques and collectibles, handmade crafts including Christmas wreaths, jewelry treasures and bargains in Grandpa's attic.
