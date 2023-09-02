Autumn, with its colorful foliage and comfortable temperatures is my favorite time for a road trip. When my husband Roger and I were searching for a relaxing change of pace in a place known for its cultural experiences, we found it all in Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec.
Quebec, the country’s largest province by area, has seemingly limitless places to explore. While its official language is French, English is spoken as well providing the charm of European flair along with the convenience of dual fluency.
On this trip, we focused on understanding more about Quebec’s cultural and religious heritage with two groups that shaped the area into what it is today — the First Nations and the Catholic Church.
If the British won Canada, why is Quebec French?
We began in and around a favorite place, Quebec City, the capital city of Quebec and the oldest city in Canada. In the 1970s, the government bought and restored the buildings of Vieux-Québec, the Old Town, the only fortified city north of Mexico. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The ramparts were originally built in the 17th century to defend this strategic location and commercial entry point on the St. Lawrence River. Although the British eventually defeated the French in 1759, they realized that to retain control concessions had to be made with those in power. The Quebec Act of 1774 allowed the Catholic clergy to remain here and collect tithes and the feudal-style lords known as seigneurs to continue to collect rents from tenants. The French culture, religion and language live on.
Wendake: Home of the Huron-Wendat Nation
The Huron-Wendat Nation was here long before French explorer Jacques Cartier “founded” Quebec in 1608. The Nations’ traditional territory at Wendake, which means “a land apart,” was an ideal place for us to start our trip. Wendake is considered an urban reserve within a borough of Quebec City.
The area's 4-star Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations brings accommodations, fine dining, a museum and First Nations hospitality all under one roof. Indigenous art and artifacts are displayed throughout. The legacy of the fur trade is clear from the abundance of wild animal hides found in the public areas and guest rooms.
Just off the foyer, the interactive museum’s rare collections showcase the Huron-Wendat history, art and traditions and are best appreciated with a guided tour. A longhouse where you can learn about legends is just outside.
We arrived early to explore the craft shops in the Old Wendake Historic Village and followed the Moccasin Trail, beginning with Notre-Dame-de-Lorette Church, established by the Jesuits and a National Historic Site of Canada. Across the street, animal figures represent the legend of creation and there’s a fresco of the Nation. From there we took the stairs to the 92-foot high waterfall that plunges into a 138-foot deep canyon.
The Huron-Wendat were the only amerindian group granted land by the French king. An archaeological excavation by the falls in 2009 revealed artifacts from the 18th and 19th century flour, saw and paper mills here.
That evening we explored culture through food at the hotel’s restaurant, La Traite, at a table overlooking the river. Internationally-renowned two-star Michelin chef Marc de Passorio’s award-winning natural and seasonal cuisine uses game meats, native berries and herbs from the boreal forest. It reflects the flavors of the native land and is inspired by the Aboriginal people who hunted, fished and gathered here. The 3- or 4-course Table de Saison includes traditional bannock bread and options like scallops with smoked corn powder, the signature deer medallion, and maple mousse. À La carte and vegetarian options are available.
We ended our day under the stars along the forest pathway at Onhwa Lumina. Light, an experience in ancestral rhythm and song and video projections that celebrates the Wendat Nation and way of life.
Shuttles also run from Old Quebec to Wendake, for a visit, meal or the light show.
The history of healing lives on
The next day we ate lunch at Sagamité Old Quebec, which opened in July 2019 and is named for the First Nations stew made with venison and the “Three Sisters” -- corn, squash and red beans. Our waiter described the indigenous art that surrounded us while we enjoyed our flavorful wapiti (elk) burgers.
We checked into the recently renovated 4-star Hilton Quebec, located next to Parliament. The sweeping views of the city from our guest room made it one of our favorite hotels. Book ahead for a room overlooking the river and Old Quebec for the best view in Quebec City.
From there, we headed for the Augustinian Monastery that has served those in need of care since Augustinian nuns arrived in 1639 to found the first hospital north of Mexico. With the government handling health care since the 1960s and the nuns advancing in age and declining in number, the monastery’s original mission of holistic health care has been reinvented to meet current needs. It served first responders and caretakers during the pandemic and its accommodations and special wellness programs are open to all.
For the full experience, book an authentic former nun’s chamber with a shared bathroom or a larger en suite contemporary room. Three healthy meals a day are also available along with green juices, a holistic health consultation, specialized services, private massage, reflexology, breathing and posture sessions, access to movement and wellness sessions, and a consultation at the end.
Overnight accommodations are available again, but were not when we visited, so we want to return to experience that. Instead, we obtained a day pass that included the opportunity to experience relaxing tranquility of the facility, access to the four centuries of artifacts in the museum, a gentle movement and wellness activity, and the delicious healthy food in Le Vivid restaurant.
For pure relaxation, we enjoyed a thermal experience at Old Quebec’s Strøm Spa. We tried each of the therapeutic hot and cold waters, swayed in a rope chair and enjoyed the fresh air as we watched the activity on the St. Lawrence River from the comfort of the loungers. It’s a sought after way to refresh your body and mind.
Our grand finale to our Quebec City adventure was the chance to experience the highly acclaimed restaurant Le Clan. French Chef Stephane Modat, who is from southern France and honed his skills in and many prestigious restaurants in France, was the executive chef at the Château Frontenac’s Champlain Restaurant. He keeps the cuisine authentic, using local products and adding techniques he studied with the First Nations people
The staff’s warm, attentive, yet not overbearing service make this a true dining experience. The talented sommelier’s descriptions ensured we savored all the subtleties of the wines we enjoyed. The attention to detail includes dishes by Wendat ceramist Line Gros-Louis, whose works appear in several museums. If you are going to do one splurge dinner in the city, this should be it. Make reservations as early as possible.
***
Next, we will be covering the remainder of our road trip, which includes the deep heritage of the Lanaudière-Mauricie region, known as Authentic Quebec, the range of activities of the Mont-Tremblant region of the Laurentians, and exceptional spa, cuisine and wine discoveries in the Eastern Townships. Each is so compelling destination that it deserves a story of its own.