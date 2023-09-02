Autumn, with its colorful foliage and comfortable temperatures is my favorite time for a road trip. When my husband Roger and I were searching for a relaxing change of pace in a place known for its cultural experiences, we found it all in Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec.

Quebec, the country’s largest province by area, has seemingly limitless places to explore. While its official language is French, English is spoken as well providing the charm of European flair along with the convenience of dual fluency.