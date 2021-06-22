FOXBORO — Patriot Place has announced that it will host a fireworks display on Friday, July 2.
The annual tradition returns after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment before the evening culminates in a fireworks spectacular beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.
For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks.
“We look forward to kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a fun-filled day of family activities and culminating in a spectacular fireworks show,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said Tuesday in a press release. “As we make the much-anticipated return to normal, we can’t wait to celebrate this patriotic occasion with our guests at Patriot Place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.