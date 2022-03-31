FOXBORO — Not everyone can say they’ve been in the nude with actor Meryl Streep.
Bill Casey can.
And not everyone can say they were in an Academy Award-winning film.
Bill Casey can do that, too.
The 64-year-old Foxboro resident who started a career in film several years ago, landed the role in the nude scene with Streep and actor Mark Rylance for the Academy Award-nominated film “Don’t Look Up!”
And prior to working as an extra in that movie, scenes of which were filmed in the area, he was also an extra in “CODA,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture, along with two others, at last Sunday’s ceremony.
He said “CODA” was one of the most memorable productions he worked on before latching on to “Don’t Look Up!” He got the gig by responding to a call from casting agent Judy Boulet, who was looking for extras for the movie’s final scene.
“I didn’t know it at the time but when I responded to a request for participation in a totally nude scene, I was responding for a one-day shoot, working about 10 feet from Meryl Streep,” he said.
Since the scene required nudity, it was to be shot on a closed set with only essential personnel and actors present. Casey said there were a variety of preparations, considerations and accommodations — including one-on-one meetings with intimacy coordinators. They were there to be sure that everyone was fully informed and comfortable with what would occur during the shoot.
“Because I was to be placed within 10 feet of Meryl Streep, I was also sequestered in a hotel in Boston for a full nine days before shooting,” Casey said, noting the scene was filmed before COVID-19 vaccinations were available. He said he was also tested multiple times while sequestered.
Casey said the accommodations were great, and he had plenty to keep him busy during his hotel stay since he was in the process of researching and writing several projects.
“As you might imagine, the actual shoot day for that scene was really incredible,” Casey said. “When the assistant director placed me 8 feet from where Meryl Streep’s mark was, he said: ‘Make sure you don’t move your feet from this spot.’”
He said since everyone was nude, the first couple of takes were a bit awkward, as one might expect.
“That said, by the third take, everyone was very relaxed and we had a really great time shooting,” Casey said. “It was unbelievable to be standing that close to someone who is arguably the greatest actor of all time.”
The role in “Don’t Look Up!” wasn’t the first movie appearance for Casey, who made the career change later in life with his first role coming at age 59. He first worked in government, then moved into the business world.
He started dipping his toes into acting after a workshop in voice-over for animation and gaming at Boston Casting when a director complimented him on his work.
“He asked what kind of acting I had done and I said ‘none.’ He then asked what kind of classes I had taken and I said ‘none.’ He then said: ‘Well, this is voice acting, you really should take an acting class to help to hone your skills,’” Casey said.
He did and was hooked.
Since then, he’s had several extra roles in movies and TV shows, including “City On A Hill” with Kevin Bacon, “Daddy’s Home 2” with Mark Wahlberg, Will Farrell, John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, and “Dexter.” He’s also done some local commercials.
Following his work on “Don’t Look Up,” Casey worked several days on “The Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck, saying one day in particular he watched director George Clooney work with the principal actors from about 6 feet away.
He has since worked on more major films, but he can’t talk about them yet due to non-disclosure agreements.
“I look forward in the future to doing more auditions and to booking my first speaking role, and perhaps a recurring role in one of these movies or series,” he said. “In any case, I am going to continue to enjoy being ‘inside the circus tent’ helping to make people laugh, smile, and cry at the stories that are being told.”