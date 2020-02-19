FOXBORO — Meghan Fitton, originally from Foxboro, is one of the contestants moving forward to the Hollywood round on ABC’s hit show ‘American Idol ‘(Season 18).
Fitton said the experience is surreal and the “craziest thing” she has ever done. She said she has been watching the show since she was a kid, and now, at age 24, being a contestant brings it full circle.
“I met Ryan Seacrest and he knew who I was. And meeting some of your heroes, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and music legend Lionel Richie was unreal. It feels like a dream. But besides all the celebrity shock I experienced, I met some amazing people who not only have musical talent to admire but are also so fun to be around. We clicked instantly,” Fitton said Tuesday.
Jay and Karen Fitton, who have lived in Foxboro since 1989, are the proud parents who organized the ‘American Idol’ watch gathering with their family and friends at Rally Point Inn & Pub on Mechanic Street in Foxboro on the evening of Feb. 16.
The crowd in the packed basement pub cheered when Fitton appeared on the show, but when she started to sing her audition song, there was absolute silence and some tears, family members said.
Jay Fitton, who is an engineer at Teradyne in North Reading, said he is very excited and words can’t describe the pride he feels seeing his daughter on the show.
“It’s been a very exciting time for all of us I think it’s a great opportunity for her. I just wanted to be able to share with everyone in the community since she grew up here,” he said, noting his daughter’s passion for singing started when she was two-years-old. “Whatever happens, it will be great for her with the show. I just want her to be happy and be successful. I just want to keep telling her to keep trying doing what you love.”
Her mother said she is very excited and the whole experience has been surreal. “We are just so proud of her because she has been singing her entire life. We’ve watched American Idol for so many years and she always said she wanted to be on the show and here she is.”
“We hope she will win American Idol, but even if she doesn’t we don’t care because I think this experience has been very good for her and has helped her realize she does have a talent and ability. We are proud of her,” Karen Fitton said..
Lisa Dumont, Karen Fitton’s sister, made a #teammeghanfitton shirt with a picture of Meghan with Golden ticket saying ‘American Idol.’
Dumont said she is very proud of her niece.
“She is an excellent singer. I do think she will be our next ‘American Idol.’ I am overly excited for her since I’ve been watching her sing since she was 3-years-old. She makes me cry every time she sings. She is very special to me in an amazing way.”
Dumont said Fitton sang the national anthem for she and her husband when she was 3, and in 2018 when she lost her husband, her niece sang Amazing Grace at her husband’s funeral where everyone was floored by her voice.
Paula Antunes, another of Fitton’s aunts. “Her singing makes your heart warm and you can feel every word in your heart and it just makes you cry. Her beautiful voice is very impactful,” she said.
Denis, who is the husband of Paula and brother of Karen Fitton, has accompanied his niece on guitar and witnessed her vocals wow every crowd they’ve performed for.
“I noticed when Meghan was around 7 or 8 she was very passionate about singing. She deserves to be on ‘American Idol.’ She put a lot of hard work and effort into her education she made her craft. I could not be prouder,” he said.
Katy Theos and Molly Sullivan are among Fitton’s best friends since youth.
“I am very excited. She is going to do great on the show. She has been a great singer and always has been singing forever,” Theos said.
Sullivan said: “I am extremely proud of her. I am excited to see how far she has come. She’s worked so hard for this. Her singing has a lot of feelings because she puts her entire soul into her singing.”
Fitton was excited to learn her family and friends got together in Foxboro to watch her appearance on the show.
“I thought it was really special and I wish I could have been there to celebrate with them. Family friends, aunts and uncles, my preschool teacher from 20 years ago; they all showed up to support me and that makes me feel so loved. Of course, my aunt made a T-shirt with my face on it and my dad and mom were very excited to host. I’m taken back from all the support,” she said.
“Meghan was a strong leader in the music program and was always passionate about sharing her love of music with others,” said Leanna Pink-Sewell, a former middle school and high school choir director and music teacher in Foxboro who wishes Meghan the best of luck as she pursues her dreams of being a vocalist.
Pink-Sewell said starting at a young age Fitton was a member of the internationally touring Boston Children’s Choir. From the time she was in early middle school on, Fitton showed her love for music and singing by sharing her enthusiasm with her classmates, auditioning for and performing solos regularly, and living her passion as much as possible by sharing the gift she has been given. She was also active in her church choir and participated in district and statewide music festivals as a member of their concert choirs and passionate about singing with her high school jazz choir and sang solos with them frequently and will soon be featured as an adult jazz vocal soloist at the Boston city winery.
Fitton said Stephen Massey was her muse. Massey served as the music and band director in Foxboro schools from 1980 until his retirement in 2017.
“He was my music teacher and mentor through all four years of high school. I think he was the first person that saw what I was capable of and made me work for it. Whether it was learning a certain solo or listening to a recording, he gave me a lot of opportunities to grow my musicianship; like singing with the Foxboro Jazz Band for two years, attending the Essentially Ellington Jazz competition and encouraging my decision to study music in college,” Fitton said.
She said she would sit in her room and listen to artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and try to sound like them. Today, when she writes her original music, although not categorized as jazz, she feels as if there are hints and nods to the early music.
“Every experience is a stepping stone that leads to the next and I think that the Foxboro music program was a big stone for me,” Fitton said.
Meghan sends her fans in Foxboro a greeting from Hollywood.
“You all were my first fans, and I understand many of you didn’t have much of a choice because I probably made you listen to me sing. Whether it was on the Taylor School playground, on the school bus, or at a Fitton family party, you all listened and supported me to do and be more. Thank you for constantly being there for me and I’m so grateful to be from a place I know I will always have good people to fall back on.”
With the exposure of ‘American Idol’, she hopes to reach and relate to more people through her music. “I’m releasing an EP ‘All Over the Place’ next month and I have a few show dates in the works where I hope for new listeners and new faces in the audience,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.