FOXBORO — The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, formerly known as the Orpheum Theater, is home to a number of community theater and children’s groups as well as dramatic and musical performances by a variety of touring professionals, and is looking for public financial support to continue such programs.
The theater and its volunteers will be seeking public donations for the first time on “Giving Tuesday,” Dec. 3, a day designated nationwide to support charities and nonprofits. The fundraising goal is $5,000.
“It’s a day for the community to show their support for the theater and what we’re doing,” Executive Director Emily Garven said. “There are a number of equipment and building upgrades we’d like to make, and we’re hoping this will help us in that direction.” Those upgrades include a new sound board and additional handicapped accessibility.
Besides physical improvements, Garven said the theater also hopes to programming.
“We hope to do even more productions, musicals and some really big acts,” Garven said.
Donations can be made through PayPal or by credit card via the theater’s website, www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org, or call the theater at 508-543-2787. Updates will be livestreamed throughout the day on the center’s Facebook page.
Donations can also be mailed to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School Street, Foxboro, MA 02035.
