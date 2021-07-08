FOXBORO — Summer movies are coming back to Patriot Place.
A free, family-friendly outdoor movie series at the Enel Plaza outside of Patriots ProShop and the Patriots Hall of Fame and presented by Raytheon Technologies will be offered every other Wednesday night throughout the summer.
“Here at Patriot Place, we always strive to offer great, family-friendly experiences to our guests,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place.
The schedule kicks off this coming Wednesday with a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” followed by “The Croods: A New Age” on July 28 and “Trolls World Tour” on Aug. 11, before wrapping up with “Moana” on Aug. 25.
Guests can reserve their seats beginning at 6 p.m. and each showing will begin at sunset. Guests should bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/summerflicks/.
It’s not the first time the sports and shopping venue has offered movies under the stars. Last summer and this spring, Showcase Cinemas had a “pop up drive-in” for patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.