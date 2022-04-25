FOXBORO -- Seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks announced Monday he is adding a second Gillette Stadium show and will now perform on May 20 and 21.
This new opening night on May 20 will mark Brooks’ debut at the stadium as well as the return of live music to the venue.
Brooks, the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will return to the Boston market for the first time in seven years and make his only New England stadium tour stop at the home of the Patriots and Revolution.
Tickets to this newly-announced opening night will go on sale Thursday, May 5 at 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.