FOXBORO — Live music will return to Gillette Stadium this spring when country star Garth Brooks takes the stage on May 21, it was announced Wednesday.
Brooks is coming back to the Boston area for the first time in seven years and will make his only New England stadium tour stop at the home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. It will be his first time performing at Gillette.
Last August, the country music legend canceled an Oct. 9 show scheduled in Foxboro, and others in Baltimore, Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati and Nashville, out of concern over the rise of COVID cases across the country.
“I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” Brooks said at the time. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”
Tickets for the Gillette Stadium show will go on sale Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.