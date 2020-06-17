FOXBORO — The German rock band Rammstein has postponed its Sept. 6 concert at Gillette Stadium.
Tickets sold for the show will be honored for a yet-to-be announced rescheduled date, according to Gillette Stadium.
The band was gearing up for its first North American tour when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Rammstein is billed as rock ‘n’ roll’s “most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience.”
Meagastar Taylor Swift canceled her tour. She had been scheduled for two shows, July 31 and Aug 1 at the stadium. No new dates have been announced.
Kenny Chesney postponed his scheduled shows at the stadium until Aug. 27 and Aug 28 of 2021.
Justin Bieber has postponed his Sept. 17 show. No new date has been announced.
