For the past 29 years, the Gifts for Kids organization has brought over 1,200 smiles to local families during the holiday season.
What started in 1990 in Sharon with “just a small group of children” has grown “bigger and bigger” each year, says Sarah Mercuri, a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Gifts for Kids partners with local schools, churches, companies and local Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts to brighten the holidays of Norfolk County families.
The families are referred to them by human service providers and come from Canton, Dedham, Foxboro, Medfield, Millis, Norfolk, Norwood, Plainville, Sharon, Walpole, Westwood, and Wrentham.
Gifts for Kids assigns volunteers a child, his or her wish list, and an address. Volunteers typically spend $100 on a child’s wish list.
There will be a gift bag delivery from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Walpole VFW, 33 Robbins Road, and another delivery during the same hours on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 59 Cottage St., Sharon.
The nonprofit asks that gifts be brought in a bag sealed with a tag with each child’s first name and number taped to the front and with a second copy of that inside the bag. If you have a gift for a child or monetary donation, but were never assigned a child, you are welcome to drop it off at one of the drop-off dates and it will be matched with a child.
If you are looking for other ways to come to the aid of children in need, cash and gift card donations are welcome. You can bring them to the drop-off locations, donate them online or mail them to PO Box 464, Sharon, MA 02067.
For more information call Teri Gorsky, 617-267-1441, Karen Gordon, 508-384-7616 or Kate Dowd, 781-784-4405; or go to giftsforkidsinfo.com.
You can also find the organization on Facebook under Gifts for Kids and Twitter under Gifts for Kids MA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.