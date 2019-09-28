ATTLEBORO -- Nathaniel Philbrick knows sailing.
The award-winning author of this year’s NEA Big Read: Attleboro, “In the Heart of the Sea,” was Brown University’s first inter-collegiate All-American sailor, winning the Sunfish North Americans for Brown in Barrington. in 1978.
He went on to write and edit several books on sailing before becoming a nonfiction bestselling author.
Philbrick, 63, will deliver the Big Read keynote address Thursday, Oct. 3, on stage at the Bishop Feehan High School auditorium on 70 Holcott Dr. The free presentation runs 7-9 p.m. and he will take questions from the audience.
Born in Boston, he grew up in Pittsburgh and now lives on Nantucket. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from Brown and a master’s in American literature from Duke University.
“In the Heart of the Sea” tells the daring true tale of a whaling crew from Nantucket forced to battle for survival after a whale sunk their ship, the Essex, in 1820. Herman Melville used the event as inspiration for his book, “Moby-Dick.”
"I think it's really important that we see the past as a lived past rather than something that was fated to be," Philbrick told BookPage in an interview.
Philbrick won the National Book Award for Non-Fiction in 2000 for “In the Heart of the Sea,” and ever since, he says, he has "been writing survival stories in one way another.”
Among his other books are:
- “Revenge of the Whale,” which won a Horn Book Award;
- “Sea of Glory,” which won the Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt Naval History Prize and the Albion-Monroe Award from the National Maritime Historical Society;
- “Mayflower,” a finalist for both the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for History and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and it won the Massachusetts Book Award for nonfiction;
- “The Last Stand,” which was named a New York Times Notable book, a 2010 Montana Book Award Honor Book and a 2011 ALA Notable Book;
- “Bunker Hill,” which was awarded both the 2013 New England Book Award for Non-Fiction and the 2014 New England Society Book Award, as well as the 2014 Distinguished Book Award of the Society of Colonial Wars.
Philbrick has also received the Byrne Waterman Award from the Kendall Whaling Museum, the Samuel Eliot Morison Award for distinguished service from the USS Constitution Museum, the Nathaniel Bowditch Award from the American Merchant Marine Museum, the William Bradford Award from the Pilgrims Society, the Boston History Award from the Bostonian Society, and the New England Book Award from the New England Independent Booksellers Association.
Register for Philbrick’s talk by calling 508-222-0157.
To help fund Big Read programming, Attleboro’s 1ABC Committee has received a $15,000 NEA Big Read grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Also contributing funding for the two months of events in September and October are Bristol County Savings Bank, the Attleboro Cultural Council, Friends of Attleboro Public Library, Rotary Club of Attleboro and the Trustees of the Attleboro Public Library.
NEA Big Read: Attleboro partners include the Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Attleboro Council on Aging, Attleboro Land Trust, Attleboro Public Library, Attleboro Public Schools, Attleboro YMCA, Bishop Feehan High School, Bristol Community College, DoubleACS, The Literacy Center, The Sun Chronicle and Wheaton College.
For more information and to register for events, visit attleboros1abc.org or call the Attleboro Public Library at 508-222-0157.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. It encourages residents of a community to read the same book at the same time and enhance the shared experience through local arts and culture activities.
