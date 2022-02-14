While recovering from triple bypass surgery in 2019, Norton resident Jack Pino found himself surrounded by support from his family and friends — and his dogs, Buckley and Jazz.
Pino’s procedure was prompted by an ambulance ride taken on the morning of June 14, 2019, after which pain he had been experiencing in his epigastric region was discovered to be a heart attack.
Five days after open-heart surgery, Pino, now 59, returned home to recover.
“My two beloved poodles, both tails wagging, were waiting for me at the door, and they seemed to instinctively know not to jump up on me,” Pino said.
From that day on, 10-year-olds Buckley and Jazz — brother and sister — have played a tremendous role in Pino’s recovery.
“When you get out of such a traumatic operation, it isn’t even the physical part of having your chest opened up and having them stop your heart; it’s more the mental part, especially having a heart attack at 57 — it’s kind of looking into the abyss,” Pino said.
Buckley and Jazz, however, were there to refocus Pino’s mind and to aid in his recovery by providing him with therapeutic companionship and welcome distractions.
“There’s so many things you worry about when you have a heart disease — there’s plaque build-up in your arteries and they stabilize it, hopefully, and you hope that it never ruptures again, and you just can’t — you can’t live in that fight-or-flight mode forever,” Pino said. “It’s almost like the dogs distract from that.”
“It can’t be understated to live in the now, and they bring you to the now,” he added. “They’re not really focused on anything but the now, and that’s very helpful.”
With the pandemic isolating innumerable individuals, several others in addition to Pino have also had the opportunity to experience the healing nature of animals over the course of the past two years.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately one in five households have adopted either a dog or a cat since the start of the pandemic.
Pets give a boost
“Pets are absolutely a benefit to a person’s mental health,” said Sarah Meeks, a licensed independent clinical social worker at Thriveworks in Attleboro. “They provide unconditional love, affection, loyalty, and admiration.”
Jill Haley Rose, a professional dog trainer who is also a certified dog behavior consultant and separation anxiety trainer out of western Massachusetts, said dogs are tuned into to our internal emotions.
“Dogs are adept at observation and reading subtle changes in body language,” she said. “That’s the primary way they communicate with other dogs. So, we, as humans, do act differently when we are stressed and anxious. Dogs notice these changes, even subtle ones, and may respond to it in a variety of ways.”
In addition to benefiting mental health, studies have proven that pet ownership can also benefit physical health, too; in fact, “dog ownership is associated with reduced all-cause mortality possibly driven by a reduction in cardiovascular mortality,” according to the findings of an American Heart Association (AHA) Journal.
Pino himself has also experienced the physical benefits of pet ownership. Early in his recovery, Buckley and Jazz prompted him to implement a greater amount of exercise into his daily routine.
“They insist that we be out of the house and on a trail moving and exploring,” Pino said.
“It’s a priority now — it never was before, it was totally secondary; if I went to go for a walk with the dogs, it was at the end of when I had checked off every possible thing that needed to be done — then maybe I would take them,” he said. “After the heart attack, they lead the way.”
Now, Pino and his Standard Poodles walk about four-and-a-half miles per day.
Since the start of his recovery alongside Buckley and Jazz, Pino has seen a number of positive changes in his overall health. He is currently 45 pounds lighter than he was on the day of his ambulance ride, his blood pressure has gone down, his HDL (good cholesterol) has risen, and his LDL (bad cholesterol) is significantly reduced.
“When this whole thing happened, I’m not sure I would have factored the dogs into the recovery process,” Pino said.
Today, Pino credits Buckley and Jazz for playing a large role in his healing.
“They’re just there, pulling me, mostly towards nature — a conduit to the outside world and to the wildness and the immediacy of the world,” Pino said. “I’m not the guy I was three years ago.”