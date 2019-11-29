Goodbye, Thanksgiving, hello Hope Street Winter Stroll.
From 11 to 5 on Sunday, Dec. 8, the five blocks of Hope Street in Providence from Seven Stars to Rochambeau will be rocking.
Besides food and drink at Hope Street restaurants, there will be crafts, live bands, a drum circle, breakdancers, a ukulele band and — get this — a human dreidel.
Oh, and Santa Claus will be there, too.
The local scene
The B.Good restaurant chain — the closest one is on School Street in Mansfield — has on offer for you: For a one dollar donation on their app or in the restaurant, you will get a coupon for a free side, shake or smoothie. The money goes to FoodCorps, a nonprofit that works to get healthy food into schools. www.bgood.com
Weekend buffets at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille are a treat and a deal. From 4:30 to 8 on Friday nights they have their seafood buffet and from 4:30 to 8 on Saturdays they put on their prime rib buffet. www.morins1911.com
A brew pub and restaurant are part of a mixed-use development plan for the site where the fire station and funeral parlor were located on School and Market streets in downtown Foxboro.
The Christmas prime rib dinner is at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Plainville Senior Center on School Street. The Friends of Plainville Seniors event is 22 bucks and you need a reservation. Oh, and on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the 5-buck breakfast is served 8 to 10 and features a three-egg ham-and-cheese omelet. Oh, and there is no lunch the day after Thanksgiving. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 10, the 99 Restaurant on Route 1 will make donations to the Council for Children if you show them the coupon from the CFC Facebook site or its website, www.councilforchildren.org.
Greater Boston
Curds & Co. in Brookline has opened a second location at the Boston Public Market on Hanover Street. www.curdsandco.com
Tasting Counter on Tyler Street in Somerville is now open Mondays with wine service. www.tastingcounter.com
Pop-up Café Beatrice on Western Avenue in Allston has closed and will re-open next year at Cambridge Crossing in Cambridge.
Providence Proper
You can choose between 30 beers, an array of jello shots and scorpion bowls at Muldowney’s Pub on Empire Street. www.muldowneyspub.com
You can get a warm apple pie waffle at Waffle on Weybosset Street. 401.808.6569
It’s sushi in a bowl at Hometown Café & Poke Bar on Camp Street. www.hometownpoke.com
Around Rhody
The Marilyn Monroe is a pizza with gorgonzola, ricotta, mozzarella, hot honey and crushed red pepper at Bettola at Rolfe Square in Cranston. www.bettola.com and 401.522.5222
They have French toast Bananas Foster at the Sunday brunch 10:30 to 2 at Cook & Dagger on Putnam Pike in Greenville. www.cookanddagger.com
The cuisine is French with a little German and Italian influence at Plouf Plouf Gastronomie, a cozy spot on Main Road in Tiverton. www.ploufploufgastronomie.com and 401.236.1937
Tap and bottle
Provincetown Brewing Co. is new on Bradford Street on The Cape.
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. on Connell Highway in Newport will release its Sea Fog Whiskey at its Repeal Day Party, celebrating the repeal of Prohibition, 6 to 9 Friday, Dec. 6. Tickets are 5 bucks. www.newportcraft.com
Big dates
Sunday, Dec. 1: Four-course Duckhorn wine dinner, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, West Exchange Street, Providence, at 6:30, 100 bucks. www.flemingssteakhouse.com
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Spanish wine dinner, Matadora, Forbes Road, Woburn, at 7, 80 bucks. www.matadorarestaurant.com
Saturday, Dec. 7: Venetian Holiday wine dinner, Castle Hill Inn, Ocean Drive, Newport, at 5:45, 125 bucks. www,castlehillinn.com
Friday, Jan. 10: Grand opening reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 115 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17: Battle of the cabs, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 265 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Awards on the wall
Aleppo Sweets on Ives Street in Providence is featured on Bon Appetit’s latest Best New Restaurants list. www.alepposweets.com
Changing tables
Anthony Caturano is the new manager of The Blue Ox on Oxford Street in Lynn, replacing Matt O’Neil.
Sad note
Tapestry has closed its doors in the Fenway section of Boston.
Menu mysteries
Mother of vinegar, from the French mere de vinaigre, is a slimy, bacterial glob that is used in fermentation to convert wine or cider to vinegar.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every day but Mondays you can get a three-course lunch for 22 bucks, noon to 3, at La Masseria on Main Street in East Greenwich. www.masseriari.com
The three-course holiday lunches are back in December at Stoneforge Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham and Stoneforge Grill on Roosevelt Circle in South Easton. The lunches are 23 bucks, served 11:30 to 3 weekdays and run from Dec. 2 through Dec, 23. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com
You can get a three-course meal for 35 bucks at Tasting Counter on Tyler Street in Somerville. www.tastingcounter.com
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Providence: The ravioli stuffed with roasted red peppers, wild mushrooms, prosciutto and smoked mozzarella topped with a fra diavolo sauce and sautéed eggplant chunks (15 bucks) at Vino Veritas on Broadway. www.vinoveritasri.com
Norton: The sriracha honey, peanut butter and jelly wings (11 bucks) at Mac & Walt’s on 123. www.macandwalts.com
Attleboro: The Diablo Burger (13 bucks) and chili tacos (7 bucks) at Wetherlaine’s on County Street. www.wetherlainesrestaurant.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notester@thesunchronicle.com.
SOMETHING NEW
Evviva Trattoria
This new restaurant is scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, on Ledgeview Way in Wrentham.
The Pollo Club
Fried chicken is the staple at this new spot on Moody Street in Waltham, brought to us by the folks at Moody’s Delicatessen.
Carlo’s Bake Shop
This operation made famous by reality TV’s “Cake Boss” show has opened a location in the food court at Providence Place.
